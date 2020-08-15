DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Fishing the Edisto with the River Rat

His second cast, he hooked what appeared to be a large jack fish. I say “appeared” because he lost it before we got a good look. He never did let me get a good look at the “wooly booger" lure he was using, but it sure was working at that point.

The water had come down some, so we mainly fished the channels at the mouth of small creeks and indentations on the bank. Interestingly enough, whenever we would move to a new spot, we would catch a fish almost immediately but once that pool was disturbed, we had no further success and it was time to move on. This pattern repeated itself time and again. Mike pretty much skunked me on the upper reach.

As the sun began to bake us in the late morning, we motored down the river until we hit another tree we couldn’t pass. At this point, Mike manned the trolling motor and we slowly worked back upstream. It was my turn to shine.

As Mike was struggling to keep us moving upriver, I used his distraction to throw the first lure into the pockets we passed. My first cast usually caught a redbreast or shell cracker before Mike could tie on and get his line in the water. It was glorious!