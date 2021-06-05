DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Fewer coyotes, hogs? Deer turning corner?

According to Ruth, this indicates that the numbers of both species have leveled out and are down from previous years. Another factor in the decreased number of hogs is the recent lowland flooding we have experienced over the last couple of years, which makes young pigs more exposed to predation and mortality. Don’t be fooled, though! Under ideal conditions, hog numbers can repopulate within months.

A few years ago when coyote numbers reached carrying capacity, disease (such as mange and distemper) broke out in the coyote population. I witnessed several animals that just looked horrible, some of which approached my truck and home without fear. I didn’t handle them when I buried them.

Although I have plenty of coyotes on my property, I have noticed a resurgence of rabbits and mice while mowing fields lately. That would indeed indicate to me I am not as covered up with coyotes as I have been in the past. Armadillos … another story altogether.

Orangeburg and Bamberg were the top harvest counties in the coastal plain, with about 13 deer per square mile harvested. Considering that 30 deer per square mile is considered a very dense population in most states, that’s pretty incredible.