DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Chasing 'The Brute'

I watched the deer for almost 40 minutes. I was surprised how vocal the animals were. Bleats and grunts were sounding all over the food plot. Another smaller buck joined the 20 or so deer in the plot and watched as the seven-point charged doe after doe gauging their interest.

I was so entranced by what was going on to my left I didn’t notice the small eight-point buck and two does come across the clear-cut from behind me and from my right until a bleat nearly under the stand surprised me. It was getting darker now and I picked up my binoculars in lieu of my scoped rifle. I slowly focused them on the eight-point that was now only 15 yards from my stand. It helped to be able to cover my movements by ducking under the camo below the rail. I wanted to see what he was browsing on in the dogfennel and pine clear-cut rather than stepping the few remaining yards into the lush oats.

Just as I got the binoculars on him, one of the does bleated and he took off after her. I watched as the white tails disappeared and turned onto the fire break that bordered the woods on the edge of the clear-cut. I could only follow the progress of the chase by the squalling of the doe. Just as I lowered the binoculars, a dark missile hurdled down the length of the food plot covering the 200 hundred yards in what appeared to be three seconds.