DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: Animals owed a humane kill

Ammunition is very expensive right now. The last thing we want to do is blaze away two boxes of $50-a-box ammo trying to chase the bullet strikes all around a target at 100 yards.

Let’s talk about sighting-in a scoped rifle as if the scope has just been mounted and the screws locked down with Loctite. Obviously we have no idea at this point where the bullet is going other than out of the front of the gun.

If the rifle is a bolt rifle, we simply remove the bolt, put the rifle in a good firm rest and place a target with an easily identifiable center out at about 25 yards. If you have fairly good vision, center the bore of the rifle on the center of the target by looking down the barrel. Make sure the rifle doesn’t move and now adjust the scope until it is centered on the target as well. Look at it several times and once you are pretty sure they line up, it’s now time to shoot. Put the bolt back in and shoot.

If you can’t hit the target at 25 yards, take up another sport. Shoot two or three times and adjust the scope from the center of the group of three to the bullseye. Remember you want to have the bullet strike an inch or two below the bull at 25 yards.