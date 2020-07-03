DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: 3 happiest days in life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have two boats. One is a very nice 2005 McKee 18-footer that I used to fish saltwater creeks before I was taxed out of my house at Edisto Beach. I run it in the Santee occasionally to keep the motor in good shape when the weather is pleasant.

The other boat is a 1994 High Tide 16-foot duck boat with a 1984 Johnson 40-horsepower engine on it. This boat was pretty much neglected during my Edisto days as it is a little small and old to brave the breakers at the beach. The last time I used this boat extensively was in the early 2000s. I really never used it much for fishing, as I often simply went with others in their boats.

Recently, with the coronavirus shutdown, I had a list of chores -- 38 of them actually -- that I determined I would get done during the month my office was closed. Getting this boat back in good running condition was the last thing on the list and has proved to be the most frustrating. If you own a gasoline-powered machine (or diesel for that matter) the last thing you want to do is let it sit up for long periods of time. I know this. You know this.