DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN: 3 happiest days in life

I have two boats. One is a very nice 2005 McKee 18-footer that I used to fish saltwater creeks before I was taxed out of my house at Edisto Beach. I run it in the Santee occasionally to keep the motor in good shape when the weather is pleasant.
The other boat is a 1994 High Tide 16-foot duck boat with a 1984 Johnson 40-horsepower engine on it. This boat was pretty much neglected during my Edisto days as it is a little small and old to brave the breakers at the beach. The last time I used this boat extensively was in the early 2000s. I really never used it much for fishing, as I often simply went with others in their boats.
Recently, with the coronavirus shutdown, I had a list of chores -- 38 of them actually -- that I determined I would get done during the month my office was closed. Getting this boat back in good running condition was the last thing on the list and has proved to be the most frustrating. If you own a gasoline-powered machine (or diesel for that matter) the last thing you want to do is let it sit up for long periods of time. I know this. You know this.
The only smart thing I did regarding my High Tide was to put it on a water hose and cup and run it every six months or so. I actually had the carburetors cleaned a couple of times but still they would gum up over time. So now I’ve replaced the fuel tank, hose and bulb, fuel pump and cleaned the carbs. I have had the skeg rebuilt and welded, and am having a new water pump kit installed. I have changed the gear foot oil.
We’ve taken it over to Low Falls to run it a couple of times to check it out and recently I got a wild hair and asked my wife it she would like to go over to Santee and ride with me. It being Fathers Day weekend, she accepted my invitation with the caveat that we wouldn’t stay long.
I rigged a couple of my ultralight saltwater rods for bream and bought a can of worms just to play with. Breta and I put in at Low Falls landing and I tested the carburetors in the slough. After a minute or so of sputtering, both cylinders finally picked up. I checked the river and the water was a little high and muddy, so we headed south to Half Way Swamp, where I hoped the water would be clearer.
There were a few other boats out front stump knocking and I could see a couple of others deeper in the swamp, so we just found a grass bed out front to practice casting. My first cast, I landed a small shell cracker. I had a couple in the boat and I realized that though Breta knows how to fish an artificial worm for bass, she didn’t realize she needed to set the hook on these smaller bream.
After a quick tutorial, she picked up where I left off and landed a small bass, a sunfish and a redear before I could get my line back in the water. It was time for another lesson. I showed her how to safely take a spiny little bream off of the hook and rebait her hook. Now I could spend a little time with the trolling motor to fight the wind drift and fish a little myself.
After a couple of hours as we approached lunchtime, Breta mentioned that she was hungry. All we brought was water so it was time to go. We had landed a dozen and a half bream. None was larger than my hand and all were released. My wife had fun and the boat ran well.
There is an old saying that goes, "the two happiest days of your life are the day you buy a boat and the day you sell it." I might include one more day. That’s the day you find that if you make it about fun rather than work, the day you rediscover your boat might be the third best day.
Dr. John Rheney has been writing his outdoors column for The Times and Democrat since 1984.
