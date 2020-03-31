DR. JOHN RHENEY COLUMN -- Social distancing: Let’s go turkey hunting

Glen hooted on his call (a lot of times) as we moved through the woods and we focused on the corner of the property where the gobbler answered. We have had early warm weather and there are a lot of leaves on the trees for this time of year, but I decided to find a place to sit while we were still 100 yards from the bird to prevent him from seeing us move. We all picked a tree with Breta out front with her 20-gauge and then we started aggravating the bird with tree yelps, Glen on his Lynch Box and me on my Glass pot call.

Glen and I have different styles. He will call non-stop until the bird does one of two things 1) it comes in to him or it leaves. It works for him. I on the other hand prefer to have a gobbler answer to the point that I know he is aware of where I am and then go silent.

It seems to work better for me with a dominant Tom that expects the hen to come to him. Eventually he may get frustrated and come in. Sometime he does so an hour or so later. Sometime he gobbles his head off. More often he slips in silently. To me, over-calling does two things. It hangs the gobbler up thinking he can still entice the hen to do the natural thing and come to him. It also allows the Tom to locate your exact whereabouts and come in a circling motion that allows him to inspect every bush which might hide danger.