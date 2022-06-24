Dixie Youth celebrates opening day

Dixie Youth baseball celebrated its opening night Friday at the Orangeburg City Gym.

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 and Division 2 Rookie League State Tournament this weekend at Orangeburg Recreation Park.

Retired Claflin baseball coach James Randall was the guest speaker. Randall played professional baseball with the Chicago White Sox and California Angels.

“I remember being your age starting baseball,” Randall said. “It’s so important that you guys learn how to be good teammates. First of all, baseball is a team sport, right? So we all need to be on one chord, pull for each other, cheer for each other and be sensitive to each other’s feelings.

“You guys are at that age that it’s so important that you learn the basics of baseball. Sharpen your skills in the game of baseball. Baseball is a skill sport,” he said. “You don’t have to be talented to be good at it, but you have to be the most skilled. Learn the proper techniques of fielding, throwing and hitting.

"Learn them now so when you get older you can be more productive and more successful, he said, If you develop bad habits now, it will keep you from being the best you can be.

"Get your education and be the best student you can be, he said. More people go pro in in something other than sports.

“Our country is in a bad fix right now, and can’t nobody fix it but us,” he said. “We’ve got to learn to get along with each other. That goes for all you kids and your parents. Let’s do a better job of getting working together. Thank you.”

Games begin Saturday morning and continue through Tuesday morning at the recreation park on North Road.

Admission is $8 per person per day, or a tournament pass is available for $25. Children under 5 are free. A clear bag policy will be enforced for the SCDYB State Tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0