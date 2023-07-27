The one-year countdown has started for the 2024 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series event planned for Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler is asking for the community’s assistance over the next 365 days.

“We need support from the community to be successful,” Butler said during a Tuesday event at Orangeburg’s North Road Complex.

“Please look for ways that you can volunteer or sponsor the DYB World Series,” he said. “We want to share with our guests what a great city we have here in Orangeburg. Let’s get ready to play ball!”

Orangeburg will be the site for the Division I and II Coaches Pitch AA World Series. The tournament will feature an all-star team from 11 Southeast states and a host team from Orangeburg. The teams are made up of 7- and 8-year-old players.

Charlie Williams, whose children play Dixie Youth Baseball, spoke about the lasting effect of Dixie Youth Baseball on his life.

“I grew up in Orangeburg,” Williams said. “My younger brother David and I talk all the time about our greatest memories growing up were playing Dixie Youth Baseball. Some of our life-long friends are the kids we met when we were 10 and 11 years old.”

Williams talked about his three children currently playing Dixie Youth Baseball, and how it is the unofficial kickoff to the summer.

“School ends and baseball season begins,” Williams said. “My (kids) go to the pool, then play at these fields with the same guys each and every day. Their teammates are pretty much the same kids they will hang out with the whole summer.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Orangeburg. We have this beautiful facility, and hope to have a ton of support from the community.”

The city unveiled the new complex in December 2019. It has played host to a number of Dixie Youth state tournaments, including one held just a few weeks ago.

“Our complex is second to none,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “It is a major reason Dixie Youth Baseball chose Orangeburg to host this event. The fact that our leadership saw the value of sports tourism, and what it can bring to the community, speaks volumes for their forethought.”

Evering also praised the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for its work hosting state Dixie Youth Baseball tournaments at the new facility.

“Dixie Youth Baseball put its faith in our community, and I want to make sure we go above and beyond its expectations,” Evering said. “We want to provide the best World Series experience for the players, their families and their friends. It’s all about the kids and providing them with memorable moments they can have for a lifetime.”

Evering reiterated the need for the Orangeburg community to take part in the event to provide the best possible outcome.

“We will be calling on service organizations, faith-based communities, our schools and universities, parents and grandparents to help out,” Evering said. “This is not something the city employees can do themselves. We should rally behind this … and I know we will.”

Evering anticipates between 30,000 and 50,000 people will attend the week-long World Series.

“Obviously, we don’t have all the hotel spaces in the city, but I think in the surrounding communities you will see the economic impact through food service and hospitality. This is sports tourism at its finest. Preparation begins today,” he said.

Evering said the city will partner with economic development consultant Blue Avenue to help organize volunteers and resources from the business community.

The group unveiled a new logo that it hopes will be popping up around town very soon.

It’s also developed a website: OrangeburgDYB.com. The site features ways to get involved, sponsorship opportunities and provides a schedule for next year’s event.

The 2024 DYB World Series will begin Thursday, July 25, 2024 with a team dinner and opening ceremonies. Games will begin that Friday.