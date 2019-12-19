MYRTLE BEACH (AP) -- For nearly three quarters on Saturday, it appeared the North all-stars might pitch a shutout in the 71st Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
The South squad had 43 yards of offense and two first downs in the first half, and trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter in the first of the annual South Carolina High School League all-star games.
But the South erupted for 35 points in the final 14 minutes to earn a 35-13 win.
T&D Region all-stars Floyd Hart Jr. (OL, Orangeburg-Wilkinson) and Quintel Brabham (OL, Bamberg-Ehrhardt) played for the South.
The Most Valuable Players for the South team were quarterback Ty Olenchuk of Dutch Fork, who completed 13 of 27 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and defensive end Emmanuel Johnson of Fort Dorchester, who had a team-high eight tackles including 3.5 sacks.
The North’s MVPs were tight end Eli Wilson of Wren, who had six receptions for 84 yards including a 33-yard one-handed catch over the middle, and Calhoun County defensive back Michael Brunson Jr., who had four solo tackles.
The South was outgained 234-43 in the first half but amassed 290 yards on 35 plays in the second half, and was aided by defense and special teams.
The defense had three interceptions in the game, including May River defensive back Terry Fields’ touchdown on a 20-yard interception return, and Johnson blocked a punt to create a short field for the offense.
