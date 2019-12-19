{{featured_button_text}}
Brunson wins MVP in all-star game

Michael Brunson Jr. of Calhoun County earned North team MVP in Saturday's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl (formerly known as the North-South All-Star Game) in Myrtle Beach. Brunson had 4 tackles in the 35-13 win by the South.

 Special to The T&D

MYRTLE BEACH (AP) -- For nearly three quarters on Saturday, it appeared the North all-stars might pitch a shutout in the 71st Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Edisto boys win against D-O

The South squad had 43 yards of offense and two first downs in the first half, and trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter in the first of the annual South Carolina High School League all-star games.

But the South erupted for 35 points in the final 14 minutes to earn a 35-13 win.

T&D REGION SPORTS: H-K-T, CC and D-O boys teams get wins

T&D Region all-stars Floyd Hart Jr. (OL, Orangeburg-Wilkinson) and Quintel Brabham (OL, Bamberg-Ehrhardt) played for the South.

The Most Valuable Players for the South team were quarterback Ty Olenchuk of Dutch Fork, who completed 13 of 27 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and defensive end Emmanuel Johnson of Fort Dorchester, who had a team-high eight tackles including 3.5 sacks.

The North’s MVPs were tight end Eli Wilson of Wren, who had six receptions for 84 yards including a 33-yard one-handed catch over the middle, and Calhoun County defensive back Michael Brunson Jr., who had four solo tackles.

T&D REGION SPORTS: CA, CC boys get wins

The South was outgained 234-43 in the first half but amassed 290 yards on 35 plays in the second half, and was aided by defense and special teams.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Clarendon Hall win streak ends
TheTandD.com: A gift that keeps on giving

The defense had three interceptions in the game, including May River defensive back Terry Fields’ touchdown on a 20-yard interception return, and Johnson blocked a punt to create a short field for the offense.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments