Dawn Staley tackles issues on and off the court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“My heart led me to the University of South Carolina. I (didn’t) know why, but as I continue to live in this community, now I know why,” South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley said.

“My purpose was more than coming down here and winning national championships, and I didn’t know what that was until it unveiled itself.”

Twitter has always been a part of the Dawn Staley experience at South Carolina. She joined in January 2009, midway through her first season in Columbia. It’s doubtful many people noticed. Twitter was less than three years old, and there were only a couple thousand people who cared about Gamecock women’s basketball (probably half of whom were on Twitter). Initially, Staley used Twitter to build fan support. She made a point to like and retweet every tweet directed her way, and respond to as many as she could.

That was a long time ago. Now Staley’s account is an institution. The Free Times named her Columbia’s best tweeter. Like the rest of us, she tweets pictures of her dog, Champ, but unlike the rest of us, she turns Champ into a national celebrity. Her tweets launch letter-writing campaigns, fundraisers, cooking critiques, and the occasional fan twitter war. Her tweets also launch controversy.