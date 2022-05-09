 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Da'Quan Bowers headed for Clemson hall of fame

  • 0

Former Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Clemson defensive lineman Da’Quan Bowers has been selected for the 2022 class of the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Clemson Athletics Hall of Fame committee on Monday announced a record-tying 11 former Clemson greats for induction this fall. The class of 2022 is composed of 10 former student-athletes and a former Clemson coach, representing nine different sports. It is the largest class since 2016 when Clemson also inducted 11 new members. The 2022 class will be honored at the NC State game in Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1.

The Block C Club Board of Directors serves as the Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.

Any former Clemson student-athlete, living or deceased, who received an athletic letter from the Clemson University Athletic Department and who excelled athletically is eligible for Hall of Fame consideration 10 years after his or her athletic eligibility has been exhausted. In addition, former coaches, managers, trainers, etc., who made significant contributions to Clemson athletics are also eligible for consideration.

People are also reading…

Former teammates Bowers and Dwayne Allen are members of the 2022 class in just their third and second years of eligibility, respectively. Bowers won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the National Defensive Player of the Year in 2010, while Allen won the John Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in 2011.

COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson to honor Adkins

Jacoby Ford is an inductee as a two-sport athlete. Ford was a productive wide receiver for the Tigers under Tommy Bowden and Dabo Swinney between 2006-09 and was a National Champion on Clemson’s track team during the same era.

Kyle Stanley, a full-time member of the PGA Tour, won the Ben Hogan Award as the top amateur golfer in the country in 2009 under Larry Penley’s guidance.

Brad Miller, the ACC Player of the Year on the baseball diamond in 2011, has more career home runs in the Major Leagues than any other former Tiger in history.

Patricia Mamona was a national champion in the triple jump, an academic All-American and won silver in the 2021 Olympic Games for her home nation of Portugal.

Wesley Russell won the NCAA Championship at the 1993 Indoor meet in the 400 meters and was named to the ACC 50-Year Anniversary Track team in 2002.

Oguchi Onyewu was named to the men’s soccer ACC 50-Year Anniversary team in 2002. He only played for the Tigers for two years, but he was one of the top defenders in the nation. He was a finalist for the 2001 Hermann Trophy and went to play for the United States National team in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. He serves an analyst for CBS Sports.

Lake Marion's Jabari Ellis signs free agent deal

Joey McKenna was the only three-time ACC Champion in wrestling at any weight class over his career that spanned 1983-86. He finished fourth in the 150-pound division at the NCAA Meet his final year.

Suzanne Van Fleet was an All-American on Clemson’s rowing team in 2008 and was a big reason Clemson Varsity 8+ advanced to the NCAA Championships. She was a three-time Academic All-ACC selection as well.

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

The only coach in the 2022 Clemson Hall of Fame Class is former swimming coach Bob Boettner. Between 1977 and 1991, Boettner was a six-time ACC Coach of the Year, four for the women’s program and twice for the men. He won four ACC Championships, three with the women and once with the men. He led the Clemson women to three straight top 10 finishes between 1987-89.

Da'Quan Bowers

Da'Quan Bowers

 T&D FILES

About Da'Quan Bowers

Da’Quan Bowers from Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School

Clemson football 2008-10

  • Unanimous first-team All-American in 2010, one of just six unanimous All-Americans in Clemson history.
  • Winner of the Nagurski Award as the National Defensive Player of the Year as chosen by the Football Writers Association of America.
  • Winner of the Hendricks Award as the top defensive end in the nation in 2010.
  • Lombardi Award finalist in 2010.
  • Led the nation in sacks/game in 2010, it was the most by any ACC player in 11 years.
  • Had 15.5 sacks in 2010, 26 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback pressures, and 74 tackles.
  • His 26 tackles for loss tied for first in the nation.
  • Those 15.5 sacks are still most ever by a Clemson defensive lineman for a season.
  • Five-time selection as ACC Defensive Linemen of the Week, a first for any league defensive lineman.
  • ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2010
  • Second round draft choice of the Tampa Bay Bucs, he played five years in the NFL and one in the CFL.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News