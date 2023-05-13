DARLINGTON – In Darlington Raceway speak, there was no ride Too Tough to Tame for Mario Andretti. If it had four wheels, he had the two hands and two feet to work his magic.

It didn’t matter what city, state or country he was in. It sure didn’t matter what track.

The only driver to win the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and the Formula One world championship, Andretti is not just a legend in motorsports.

He is THE legend. No one else in American motorsports history comes close.

Throughout Andretti’s career – and throughout all the different types of series he raced in – he took the checkered flag 111 times. That’s a span of five decades, by the way.

Even at 83 years old, Andretti keeps up with the pace. He even has a Twitter account.

And on this throwback weekend, it’s worth noting a special part of Andretti’s history he brought up on social media back in April: The day he became an American citizen on April 7, 1965.

Born in a part of Italy that became part of a communist country after World War II, Andretti’s family began a journey of waiting and hoping for a better life.

After waiting several years for U.S. visas, the Andrettis ventured in 1955 on their most important ride: The Conte Biancamano, on which they arrived into the New York Harbor.

Nazareth, Pa., became the Andretti family’s new home. Four years later, Andretti put to the pedal the metal and raced his way to superstardom.

In Friday's Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Nick Sanchez's truck paid tribute to the car Andretti drove to Victory Lane in the 1967 Daytona 500. Appearing at Darlington to support Sanchez, Andretti was by far the fans' biggest draw.

"The fans are wonderful, as you can see," Andretti said. "There's a lot of energy out there."

Although Andretti never raced on the Lady in Black, he is a member of the NMPA Stock Car Racing Hall of Fame, which is located there. The memorabilia he donated to his Hall exhibit was a pair of gloves he once raced in.

Even though Andretti didn't remember which race he donated those gloves from, a piece of his racing history is still here in the Pee Dee.

"This place is special, we know that -- the Lady in Black and all that sort of thing," Andretti said of Darlington Raceway. "It requires a totally different style of driving. And again, you really have to know what you're doing up there against the wall. You always come back with a stripe (on the car); there's always a stripe."

Andretti competed in 14 Cup races, and that 1967 Daytona 500 was his lone Cup win. But he had dreams of dominating in open-wheel cars, so he pursued that.

And like anything else Andretti ventured out to do, he accomplished it.

All it took were his two hands and two feet to work that magic.