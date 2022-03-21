COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SC State gets MEAC victory

SC State gets MEAC victory

The South Carolina State softball team salvaged a win in its three-game series with NC Central over the weekend. SC State won the Sunday matchup 11-6.

Zarria Smith earned the victory in relief after throwing 2.2 innings and allowing two runs. Marissa Marshall led SC State at the plate with three hits and two runs scored. Kyla Reeves had a home run and four RBIs while Makenzie McDaniel had a triple and three RBIs.

SC State dropped a doubleheader Saturday losing the first game 10-2 and dropping the second game 5-4. In the first game, Reeves hit a solo home run and Kat Coe added an RBI double. In the second game, Ja’Nautica Cohen led SC State with three RBIs while Jasmin Hogan added a solo home run.

South Carolina State is scheduled to host a doubleheader Wednesday against Presbyterian College.

Claflin drops pair to North Greenville

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead against North Greenville, but gave 18 unanswered runs to fall to North Greenville 18-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Marion Goins, Alexandria Beavers and Kennedy Baskerville each had a hit and an RBI for Claflin.

In the second game, Claflin built a 6-2 lead after three innings. North Greenville used a six-run fourth inning to re-take the lead and defeat the Lady Panthers 12-6.

Brenay Howard led Claflin with three hits and an RBI. Beavers had two hits and three RBIs while Jaelyn Jackson had two hits and two RBIs. Olivia Montgomery, Shaniya Thomas and Baskerville each added two hits.

Claflin is scheduled to take part in the CIAA Roundup beginning Thursday in Raleigh.

Lander sweeps Panthers

Claflin played host to Lander in a three-game series at Mirmow Field over the weekend. The two teams played Saturday and finished with a doubleheader Sunday.

In Saturday’s opener, Lander defeated Claflin 12-1. MacKenzie Gay provided the offense for the Panthers with a solo home run.

Sunday’s first game saw the Bearcats beat Claflin 13-3. Garrett Spires led the Panthers at the plate with two hits and scored a run. Kobe Miller had a hit and two RBIs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0