COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Wofford football ends spring season

SPARTANBURG – Wofford College announced that the football team is opting out of the remainder of the spring season.
The decision is based upon a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries that have left the team below the Southern Conference guidelines for specific position groups.
“We are disappointed that we are unable to complete the spring season,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson. “Our student-athletes and coaching staff have put forth a lot of hard work to get to this point and we appreciate all that they have done tackling the multitude of challenges that the past year has presented.”
Wofford finished the 2020-21 season at 1-4, with a win over Mercer. The games that will not be played are April 10 at Western Carolina and April 17 at Furman. Wofford previously had to postpone a home contest against East Tennessee State due, which is now officially canceled.
Sanders gets SEC honor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Pitcher Will Sanders of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week. Sanders earned the rookie honor for the second time this season, as he was Freshman of the Week on March 1.
Sanders went eight-plus innings and allowed just one run with no walks and eight hits to go along with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Georgia on Sunday afternoon.
Boston repeats as award winner
COLUMBIA -- For the second time in as many seasons, South Carolina women's basketball sophomore Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Starting Five as the winner of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Already the second Gamecock to claim the award, Boston becomes its first repeat winner.
"I thank God for allowing me to win this award again and for blessing me with amazing teammates and coaches who continue to push me every day to be the player that I am," Boston said. "This award means so much to me because Lisa Leslie was such a beast on the court, and to know that she thinks so highly of my game is a blessing."
Tuesday college baseball
South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Charlotte, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)