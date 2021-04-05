COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Wofford football ends spring season

SPARTANBURG – Wofford College announced that the football team is opting out of the remainder of the spring season.

The decision is based upon a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries that have left the team below the Southern Conference guidelines for specific position groups.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to complete the spring season,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson. “Our student-athletes and coaching staff have put forth a lot of hard work to get to this point and we appreciate all that they have done tackling the multitude of challenges that the past year has presented.”

Wofford finished the 2020-21 season at 1-4, with a win over Mercer. The games that will not be played are April 10 at Western Carolina and April 17 at Furman. Wofford previously had to postpone a home contest against East Tennessee State due, which is now officially canceled.

Sanders gets SEC honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Pitcher Will Sanders of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week. Sanders earned the rookie honor for the second time this season, as he was Freshman of the Week on March 1.