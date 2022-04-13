COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SCSU's Rassif earns MEAC honor

SCSU's Rassif earns MEAC honor

SC State tennis player Ikram Rassif was honored by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference as one of their Players of the Week.

Rassif earned singles wins over Delaware’s Samantha Svendsen (5-7, 6-4, 10-6) and Charleston’s Helena Huff (4-6, 6-4, 1-0).

Paris hires three to Carolina staff

University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris announced the addition of three support staff members on Wednesday. David McKinley has been hired as director of player development, Colby Arendale as director of basketball operations and Roman DiPasquale as video coordinator. All three come to Columbia from Chattanooga with Paris.

Tigers land Princeton hoops transfer

Clemson announced the addition of Jaelin Llewellyn on Wednesday. Llewellyn played three seasons at Princeton (2018-22) which included a cancelled 2020-21 season and will be immediately eligible for Clemson beginning in 2022-23.

Llewellyn is a 6-2, 185-pound point guard who earned First Team All-Ivy League last season. He finished fifth in the league in scoring with 15.7 points per game and finished eighth in the league in 3-point percentage (38.6). He posted seven 20-point games last season including a season-high 29 points in a win over Harvard on Feb. 25.

He finished his career at Princeton ranked T-13th in career made 3-pointers (136), 15th in threes made in a season (64, 2021-22) and T-27th in career points (1,064).

UofSC football players inducted into honor society

Three University of South Carolina football players, Spencer Eason-Riddle, Nick Muse and Parker White, were among the 1,559 players from 313 schools honored by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) as part of the 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society, it was announced Wednesday.

