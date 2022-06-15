COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC defensive back named second-team All-American

DB Smith named to All-American team

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith has been named second-team preseason All-American by college football writer Phil Steele.

Steele also released his preseason All-SEC teams. Smith was named to the first team; receiver Josh Vann and offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum were named to the second team, receiver Antwane Wells and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens were named third team and tight end Austin Stogner, defensive end Jordan Burch and kick returner Juju McDowell were named fourth team.

Clemson to face Iowa at Emerald Coast Classic

Clemson men’s basketball will face Iowa in the eighth annual Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Eight teams will compete Nov. 25-26 in the tournament which will be held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Clemson faces Iowa in an Alliance matchup with the Big Ten Conference. The semifinal game between the Tigers and Hawkeyes will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, while TCU and California will play at 9:30 p.m. The third-place game will be played at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the championship game scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Clemson has played Iowa just three times in its history and has a record of 1-2 against the Hawkeyes, including 0-1 on a neutral court.

Atlanta Braves to host college nights

The Atlanta Braves will partner with 13 colleges and university to host their annual College Night ticket packages at Truist Park.

Clemson night is scheduled for Aug. 21 while South Carolina night is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Featured in each ticket package is a Braves co-branded stadium seat with additional merchandise for fans to purchase in the Braves Clubhouse Store coinciding with their College Night.

Each ticket from the College Night ticket package will also include a $3 donation to the Lawrence V. Starkey Scholarship or the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund.

