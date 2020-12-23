COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State's Klock gets MEAC freshman honor

Elliott gets ACC freshman honor

CLEMSON, SC – Gabby Elliott has been named ACC Freshman of the Week. It is her first selection of her career and Clemson’s first weekly award of the season.

Selections are made by the ACC’s Blue Ribbon Panel.

Elliott led Clemson in scoring in wins against Florida State and Notre Dame, as the Tigers claimed their first-ever home victory against the Fighting Irish. She scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lift Clemson to the 72-69 win vs. the Seminoles last Thursday.

A native of Detroit and top-100 ESPN recruit, Elliott had 17 points, four rebounds and two assists on Sunday against Notre Dame. The freshman guard averaged 18.0 points and shot 14-of-27 from the floor during the week.

The Tigers are back in action on Jan. 3, traveling to Miami.

CIAA offers Legacy Fan Box

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Just in time for the holiday season the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, launches its Legacy Fan Box offering alumni and fans the opportunity to celebrate the conference and its historic tournament with a collection of exclusive memorabilia shipped directly to their homes.