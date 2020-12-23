COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State's Klock gets MEAC freshman honor

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State’s Trinity Klock was named Rookie of the Week by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Klock (F, 5-11, Fr., Silver Springs, Md.) scored a season-high 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting on Sunday against Campbell, while also going a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. She also had six blocked shots and five rebounds in that contest – and Klock also had seven boards and a blocked shot against Mercer. For the week, Klock averaged 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.
MEAC, GEICO extend partnership
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and GEICO have extended and enhanced their corporate partnership program.
“I am elated that the MEAC and GEICO are able to continue our partnership,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “The MEAC is appreciative of GEICO’s investment in the conference and our member institutions. I would also like to acknowledge CSMG for their efforts in procuring this partnership.”
The MEAC is a collegiate athletic conference whose 11 full members are HBCUs participating in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I, with football participating in the Football Championship Subdivision.
GEICO will receive integrated marketing assets across the entire conference and will be the presenting sponsor of the MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team, as well as a co-sponsor of the MEAC 50th Anniversary All-Star Legends of Coaching Team.
Elliott gets ACC freshman honor
CLEMSON, SC – Gabby Elliott has been named ACC Freshman of the Week. It is her first selection of her career and Clemson’s first weekly award of the season.
Selections are made by the ACC’s Blue Ribbon Panel.
Elliott led Clemson in scoring in wins against Florida State and Notre Dame, as the Tigers claimed their first-ever home victory against the Fighting Irish. She scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lift Clemson to the 72-69 win vs. the Seminoles last Thursday.
A native of Detroit and top-100 ESPN recruit, Elliott had 17 points, four rebounds and two assists on Sunday against Notre Dame. The freshman guard averaged 18.0 points and shot 14-of-27 from the floor during the week.
The Tigers are back in action on Jan. 3, traveling to Miami.
CIAA offers Legacy Fan Box
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Just in time for the holiday season the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, launches its Legacy Fan Box offering alumni and fans the opportunity to celebrate the conference and its historic tournament with a collection of exclusive memorabilia shipped directly to their homes.
The CIAA Legacy Fan box includes several unique CIAA Tournament-branded items as well as a taste of Baltimore for $65 plus shipping. Fans can also upgrade to a premium fan box for $95 plus shipping that includes a CIAA Championship Bulova watch.
Other perks include a virtual souvenir program and priority access to the upcoming CIAA virtual experience as well as a chance to win tickets to the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament.
The CIAA Legacy Fan Box was birthed in anticipation of normal in-person tournament week activities being altered as a result of the current global pandemic. This limited time offer is a great opportunity to tap into the CIAA nostalgia in a safe and responsible manner.
On sale through Jan. 10, the CIAA Legacy Fan Box will arrive in a custom-designed box just in time for the CIAA virtual tournament week experience in February. To purchase or learn more about the CIAA Legacy Fan Box, visit the information center at https://theciaa.com/sports/2020/12/10/CIAA_Legacy_Fan_Box.aspx.
Hill semifinalist as comeback player
TEMPE, Ariz. -- University of South Carolina redshirt senior quarterback Collin Hill has been named one of 14 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award semifinalists, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced.
The three winners will be selected by a vote of AP college football writers and announced on Jan. 2 in conjunction with the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.