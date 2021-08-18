COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: S.C. State launches redesigned athletics website

Clemson women add to staff

CLEMSON -- Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced the addition of McGhee Mann to her staff prior to the 2021-22 season as video coordinator.

Mann spent the 2020-2021 season at Arkansas State with the women’s basketball program as the director of scouting and operations. He came to the Red Wolves after two seasons as the video coordinator for Grand Canyon University’s women’s basketball program.

Clemson baseball adds to staff

CLEMSON -- Matt Heath was added to the Clemson baseball staff as special assistant to the head coach, announced by Monte Lee.

Heath most recently served as associate head coach and pitching coach at UT Martin from 2019-21, and he was also pitching coach under Lee at College of Charleston from 2011-15.

Among Heath’s responsibilities are practice planning and assisting the coaching staff with pitcher development, in-game management, including with the bullpen, on-campus recruiting and the transfer portal.