COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lee signs 19 at Clemson; Wingo back at Carolina

Wingo returns to Carolina

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball program and head coach Mark Kingston have announced the hiring of Gamecock alumnus Scott Wingo as the volunteer assistant coach.

"I am thrilled to announce that Scott Wingo will be coming home," Kingston said. "He is what this program is all about. A proven winner, overachiever and someone who cares deeply about Gamecock baseball. It is important to me to embrace the history of this program and Scott played here during our greatest era. His return will positively impact our staff and players, and I'm proud to bring back an all-time fan favorite!"

Wingo returns to Columbia after spending two seasons as the volunteer assistant coach at Notre Dame.

Wingo is a South Carolina alum, as he was a four-year letterwinner from 2008-11 and played on both national championship teams in 2010 and 2011.

Eyster staying for 2022 season

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina senior outfielder Andrew Eyster announced that he will return to the Gamecocks for the 2022 season.

A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Eyster has a .294 career batting average with 24 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 86 RBI.