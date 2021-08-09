COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lee signs 19 at Clemson; Wingo back at Carolina

CLEMSON -- Head coach Monte Lee announced the signing of 16 recent high school graduates, two Division I transfers and one junior college transfer to the baseball program on Monday.
All 19 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2022 season.
Will Taylor, who is also a member of the Tiger football team, was the lone newcomer who was drafted in July. He was selected in the 19th round by the Texas Rangers.
Rising sophomore righthander Mack Anglin is returning to the Tigers in 2022. He was selected in the 13th round by the Washington Nationals in July.
The 19 signees are:
- Gavin Abrams, INF, St. Johns, Fla., Nease HS
- Billy Amick, INF, Batesburg, W. Wyman King Academy
- Billy Barlow, RHP, Little River, North Myrtle Beach HS
- Tristan Bissetta, OF, Greenville, J.L. Mann HS
- Benjamin Blackwell, INF, Fairfax, Va., University of Dayton
- Caid Byrd, C, Socastee, Socastee HS
- Tyler Corbitt, INF, Columbia, The Citadel
- Josh Davis, RHP, Goose Creek, Stratford HS
- Jay Dill, RHP, Dayton, Tenn., Baylor School
- Reed Garris, RHP, Mount Pleasant, Wando HS
- Austin Gordon, RHP, Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach HS
- Cal Herndon, RHP, Lexington, Lexington HS
- David Lewis, INF, Travelers Rest, Blue Ridge HS
- Rocco Reid, LHP, Greenville, Greenville Senior HS
- Spencer Rich, OF/INF, Longmont, Colo., Daytona State (Fla.) College
- Aries Samek, INF/OF, Teaneck, N.J., Teaneck HS
- Casey Tallent, RHP, Hartwell, Ga., Hart County HS
- Will Taylor, OF, Irmo, Dutch Fork HS
- Camden Troyer, LHP/OF, Greenville, Powdersville HS
Wingo returns to Carolina
COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball program and head coach Mark Kingston have announced the hiring of Gamecock alumnus Scott Wingo as the volunteer assistant coach.
"I am thrilled to announce that Scott Wingo will be coming home," Kingston said. "He is what this program is all about. A proven winner, overachiever and someone who cares deeply about Gamecock baseball. It is important to me to embrace the history of this program and Scott played here during our greatest era. His return will positively impact our staff and players, and I'm proud to bring back an all-time fan favorite!"
Wingo returns to Columbia after spending two seasons as the volunteer assistant coach at Notre Dame.
Wingo is a South Carolina alum, as he was a four-year letterwinner from 2008-11 and played on both national championship teams in 2010 and 2011.
Eyster staying for 2022 season
COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina senior outfielder Andrew Eyster announced that he will return to the Gamecocks for the 2022 season.
A three-year starter for the Gamecocks, Eyster has a .294 career batting average with 24 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 86 RBI.
Eyster's return comes on the heels of Julian Bosnic announcing his return to Carolina after being selected in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants.
Tigers vs. Northwestern in Challenge
CLEMSON – The Clemson women’s basketball team welcomes Northwestern in December as part of the 14th Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Tigers will square-off with the Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 2. Tipoff time and network designation will be announced.
Clemson is 4-5 overall in Big Ten/ACC Challenge games, most recently falling at Iowa in December of 2019.
Carolina to play in Asheville Championship
COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina men's basketball team will face Princeton on Nov. 12 when it begins action at the inaugural Asheville Championship at Harrah's Cherokee Center-Asheville. The four-team field also features a matchup between Minnesota and Western Kentucky. The event will air on the ESPN family of networks on Nov. 12, and Nov. 14.
Gamecocks to host Maryland
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball will host Maryland on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. as part of the Women's Jimmy V Classic, ESPN announced.
For 2021-22, both teams are ranked in the top five of the ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 with the Gamecocks coming in at No. 2 and Maryland at No. 5. The South Carolina-Maryland game will be the second half of the doubleheader with Kentucky at Louisville kicking off the event at 1 p.m.. Both games will air on ESPN.
Penley named coach of year
CLEMSON — Legendary and recently retired men’s golf head coach Larry Penley has been named the East District Coach of the Year for the 2020-21 golf season by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
This is the eighth time that Penley has been honored with a district coach of the year award by the GCAA. He also won the district award in 1988, 1997, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2016 and 2017. Penley was named National Coach of the Year in 2003.
Penley led the Tigers to the ACC Championship in his final year at the helm of the Clemson program, his 10th league title as Clemson head coach. The Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament for the 37th time under Penley and advanced to the national tournament for the 30th time. Clemson finished 13th at the tournament.
Noble-Watson named SID at Columbia College
COLUMBIA -- Columbia College Athletics has named Romanda Noble-Watson to the position of sports information director.
The 24-year sports information veteran joins the Koala athletic staff after 6-1/2 years at Claflin University (2014-2021).
Noble-Watson brings a vast knowledge of athletic communications and a solid work ethic to Columbia College, having spent 16 years at NCAA Division I programs before working at Claflin.