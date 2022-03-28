COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Panthers go unbeaten at CIAA Roundup

Lady Panthers go unbeaten at CIAA Roundup

The Claflin softball team traveled to Raleigh to take part in the CIAA Roundup over the weekend. The Lady Panthers went a perfect 6-0 against the North Division and evened its overall record to 8-8.

Claflin head coach Jose Gonzales said he was proud of the way his team controlled the pace of the game, and the ability to finish each game consistently.

Bre’Zhay Chambers led the Lady Panthers in the circle, earning three wins and picking up a save. She pitched 22.1 innings over four games, striking out 34 batters, and earned CIAA Pitcher of the Week honors.

“(Bre’Zhay) was lights out this past weekend,” Gonzales said. “In fact, all three pitchers we used did a heck of a job.”

The Lady Panther pitching staff gave up eight runs over six games and recorded two shutouts.

Catcher Marion Goins was named the CIAA Player of the Week after recording 58 putouts and eight assists over six games. She also threw out three base-stealers. At the plate, Goins recorded six hits including a double and a home run and four RBIs.

Brenay Howard led the Panthers with 15 hits while scoring eight runs and adding seven RBI. Camryn Hollis had 11 hits and scored six runs while driving in three.

Claflin continues CIAA play Friday with a double-header against St. Augustine’s in Raleigh.

“This team knows the expectations, and they know we can’t let up,” Gonzales said. “Every team we play, especially in conference, is going to be gunning for us. The ultimate goal is to win the conference championship.”

Scores from CIAA Roundup: Claflin 11, Lincoln (Pa.) 1, Claflin 6, Elizabeth City State 1, Claflin 7, Shaw 0, Claflin 9, Bowie State 1, Claflin 6, Virginia State 5, Claflin 3, Virginia Union 0.

SCSU drops series in Dover

The South Carolina State softball team went 1-2 in a three-game series against MEAC foe Delaware State over the weekend. The Lady Bulldogs took the first game of a doubleheader Saturday before dropping the next two games.

DeAsia Lowther threw a complete-game shutout to help lead SC State to a 2-0 win Saturday. Cassidy Church led the Lady Bulldogs at the plate with two hits and an RBI while De’Nautica Cohen added two hits.

In game two, Delaware State defeated SC State 8-2. SC State had four hits and committed four errors in the loss. The Lady Hornets would take the series with a 7-3 win Sunday. Makenzie McDaniel led the Lady Bulldogs with a pinch-hit RBI single.

SC State is scheduled to travel to Charleston Wednesday for a doubleheader against Charleston Southern.

Claflin swept at home by Augusta

The Claflin baseball team were swept in a three-game series against Augusta University in Orangeburg over the weekend. The Panthers fell 13-2 Friday night and were defeated 13-8 and 10-6 Saturday.

Rufus Hurdle led the Panthers with six hits on the weekend including a home run and two RBI. Eric Sledge had four hits in the series and two RBI while Cameron Mitchem finished the series with a home run and three RBI.

Claflin is scheduled to host Morehouse Wednesday before traveling to Aiken for a three-game series with USC-Aiken this weekend.

SC State sprinter sets top MEAC mark

South Carolina State sprinter Waddell Rembert-Jett won the 100 meters at the Weems Baskins Relays at the University of South Carolina Saturday. He finished with a personal-best time of 10.39 which is the top mark run in the MEAC this season.

Rembert-Jett was also part of the 4x400 meter relay team that took first place with a time of 3:14.08. Other members included Devin Brewington, Jaden Barker and Tyler Jeffers. Brewington, Jeffers, Rembert-Jett and Jalon Kimbrough finished fifth in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 40.84.

SC State had 11 Top 10 finishes and set nine personal records.

Brewington finished fourth in the 200 meters with a time of 21.12 (a MEAC best), Jada Banks finished seventh in the women’s 1500 meters with a time of 4:48.4, Angelica Fredrick finished seventh in the 400 meters with a PR of 58.44, Debrielle Williams finished seventh in the 800 meters with a time of 2:22.37, Ashanti Meyers finished eighth in the 3000 meters with a time of 11:35.36, Erick Hill finished ninth in the long jump at 6.66 meters, Trey Felton finished 10th in the men’s 3000 meters with a time of 9:27.38 and Thomas Kailem finished 10th in the 400-meter hurdle with a PR of 55.37.

“Though we performed well in certain areas and got great marks on the NCAA list, we still have work to do,” SC State head coach Jerod Wims said. “The group is young and they have great talent, but they still have a lot to learn. We lacked good execution, and that's where our focus will be over the next few weeks.”

SC State will take part in the Gamecock invitational April 16 at UofSC.

Gamecock Wimmer named SEC Co-Player of the Week

University of South Carolina junior infielder Braylen Wimmer has been named the Southeastern Conference's Co-Player of the Week.

Wimmer helped the Gamecocks to a series win over No. 4 Vanderbilt, their third and fourth wins over a top-five team this season.

Wimmer went 6-for-12 in the Vanderbilt series with four extra base hits (two doubles and two home runs) and five RBI. The weekend for Wimmer was highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance at the plate on Saturday with a pair of home runs and a career high five RBI in the 8-6 win over the Commodores to go along with a great defensive play to end the top of the fourth. Wimmer went 2-for-5 with a run scored in the 8-2 win on Friday, helping the Gamecocks to their first series win over Vandy at home since 2015. On the season, Wimmer is hitting .348 with five doubles, two home runs and 18 RBI.

Wimmer shared Player of the Week honors with Kentucky's Alonzo Rubalcaba. Tennessee's Chase Dollander and Chase Burns earned Pitcher and Freshman of the Week, respectively.

Tuesday's college baseball

Clemson at Winthrop 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina 7 p.m.

