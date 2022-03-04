COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Lady Bulldogs seeded 6th in tournament

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has released its women's pairings for the 2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament, March 9-12, at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

Three schools can lay claim to the regular-season championship, but the Bison of Howard University will be the top seed.

Howard, Norfolk State and Morgan State each went 11-3 en route to being the MEAC’s co-champions of the regular season, and all three programs split the meetings with each other. The Bison emerged via tiebreaker thanks to a season sweep of Coppin State, giving them a top seed for the second straight season.

Norfolk State is seeded second. Morgan State will be the No. 3 seed.

Coppin State will be No. 4, with Maryland Eastern Shore, South Carolina State, North Carolina Central and Delaware State occupying seed lines five through eight.

Wednesday’s quarterfinals will see Howard face Delaware State at 12 noon, followed by Norfolk State against North Carolina Central. On Thursday, Coppin State will square off against Maryland Eastern Shore in a 4-5 quarterfinal matchup, with Morgan State against South Carolina State at 2 p.m.

Friday’s semifinals will begin at noon.

The 2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament tips off Wednesday, March 9, and will conclude on Saturday, March 12 with the men’s and women’s championship games. The quarterfinal and semifinal games will be streamed live on ESPN+. The men’s finale will begin at 1 p.m. and will broadcast live on ESPN2. The women’s game will begin one hour after the end of the men’s game live on ESPN+.

SCSU players get MEAC honors

NORFOLK, Va. -- Coppin State graduate guard Jaia Alexander was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, the conference office announced today.

Diamond Thomas of North Carolina Central was named Rookie of the Year, while Norfolk State senior guard Camille Downs earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Coppin State head coach Laura Harper was named Coach of the Year.

South Carolina State freshman guard Nicole Gwynn was named to the All-MEAC Third Team and the All-Rookie Team. Sophomore forward Trinity Klock was named to the All-MEAC Third Team.

Boston leads in SEC awards

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley and a trio of Gamecocks featured prominently in the annual SEC awards.

In addition to Staley as the league's Coach of the Year, junior forward Aliyah Boston grabbed Player of the Year honors and continued her career sweep of the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, claiming the honor for the third time in as many seasons. Senior Destanni Henderson joined Boston on the All-SEC First Team, and Zia Cooke made the Second Team by a vote of the league's head coaches.

Saturday basketball

South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 2 p.m.

