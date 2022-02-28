COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Howard 72, SC State 62

College basketball

Howard 72, SC State 62

Howard 64, SC State (W) 48

SCSU softball gets win

South Carolina State earned its first win at the HBCU tournament held on the campus of Alabama State University. The Lady Bulldogs played four games, going 1-3 for the weekend.

SCSU 5, Florida A&M 3

South Carolina State took advantage of four FAMU errors to defeat the Lady Rattlers 5-3 in the tournament opener Saturday.

DeAsia Lowther pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on six hits and striking out five, to earn her first victory of the season.

Makenzie McDaniel led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits and scored two runs.

Alabama State 8, SCSU 0

The Lady Bulldogs had four hits in a shutout loss to host Alabama State late Friday.

Starting pitcher Zarria Smith faced four batters, walking two and giving up one hit and two runs, before Jade Hendricks entered to finish the game.

Florida A&M 6, SCSU 3

South Carolina State trailed 6-0 going into the final inning, but Lowther had a pinch-hit single that scored a run and Jasmine Hogan followed with a 2 RBI single to cut the lead to 6-3, but the Lady Rattlers would hold on for the win.

Breyanna Collins gave up three earned runs on three hits in 1.1 innings of work for SCSU.

Alabama A&M 9, SCSU 1

Makenzie McDaniel, Daisha Simon and Marissa Marshall each had two hits and McDaniel scored on a wild pitch to lead the SC State scoring attack.

Lowther threw seven innings, giving up 13 hits and seven earned runs in the loss.

Lady Panthers swept by UMO

Claflin softball dropped a double-header to University of Mount Olives Sunday in Orangeburg.

In Game One, the Lady Panthers were shutout 8-0. Claflin's Shaniya Thomas threw a complete game giving up 12 hits and eight earn runs while striking out six. The Lady Panthers had four hits in the loss.

In Game Two, Brenay Howard led Claflin with two hits and an RBI while Olivia Montgomery added an RBI single in a 4-2 loss to Mount Olives. Bre'Zhay Chambers allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out seven in the loss.

Claflin is scheduled to play home double headers Friday against Allen University and Saturday against Emory and Henry College.

