COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecocks to monetize jersey sales by players

In an announcement from Fanatics and OneTeam Partners, University of South Carolina football players will now have the opportunity to opt-in to monetize on their jersey sales ahead of the 2022 college football season.

South Carolina joins a list of select schools that will offer the option for its student-athletes.

OneTeam will administer the group rights of the college athletes included in the program, and athletes will have the opportunity to opt into the program through the free COMPASS NIL app available in the Apple and Android App Stores.

Fans may select any Gamecock football player who opts into the program. Jersey's will be available online at shop.gamecocksonline.com, the Official Online Store of the South Carolina Gamecocks operated by Fanatics.

SCSU teams add to track totals

VIRGINIA BEACH — The South Carolina State women were fourth (22 pts.) and the men seventh (13 pts.) in the team standings after Day 2 of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Both the Norfolk State men (59 pts.) and women (62 pts.) are first in the team standings. The competition was to conclude Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs compiled 22 points after picking up nine points on Tuesday with a second-place finish in the distance medley relay, an eighth-place showing in the high jump (1.47m; 4-09.75 ft.) by Stephanie Jobe and an eighth-place finish (57.57). The distance medley team of Ashanti Meyers, Debrielle Williams, Makylah Jones and Jada Banks finished in a time of 12:36.15, the number two clocking all time at the university and just .01 off the school record.

The SC State men, with 13 overall points, added 10 on Tuesday with a second-place finish by Dexter Ratliff in the weight throw (15.76m; 51-08.50 ft.) and a seventh-place showing in the distance medley relay with a time of 11:02.02.

Coach Jerod Wims’ teams have a combined 14 competitors and two relay teams in Wednesday’s events.

Howard claims NBA2K Showcase

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard University claimed the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference NBA2K HBCU Showcase on Friday in the lead-up to the NBA HBCU Classic during NBA All-Star Weekend, defeating Morgan State.

Howard’s Jahad Jessup (gamer tag Jjking231) took the best two-of-three series against Morgan State’s James Pringle (gamer tag LilBall).

Jessup took both games, 68-65 and 86-74.

SCSU's Klock recognized

NORFOLK, Va. — Howard sophomore forward Anzhane’ Hutton was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola.

North Carolina Central guard Diamond Thomas was named Rookie of the Week, while Coppin State redshirt sophomore guard Mossi Staples earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Among top performers was Trinity Klock (South Carolina State) with 16 points and eight rebounds against Maryland Eastern Shore.

