COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecock baseball game times changed, SC State tennis players honored

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team's games on Friday and Sunday this weekend against Cornell have changed start times.

Friday's game will now start at 4 p.m. at Founders Park due to the cold temperatures expected to hit Columbia on Friday night. Sunday's game now will be played at 1 p.m. to accommodate Cornell's travel schedule.

CORNELL SERIES TIMES - Friday, March 6 - 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7 - 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 - 1 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State junior Zainab Bendahhou was named MEAC Women’s Player of the Week, while teammate Lajla Cemalovic earned Rookie of the Week honors, the conference announced today.

Bendahhou (Jr., Morocco) defeated Elessa Jacobs at the No. 6 singles spot to lead South Carolina State to its second straight victory in a 4-1 win over Towson on Saturday. She also paired with Lajla Cemalovic for a 6-4 doubles win.

