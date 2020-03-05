COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Gamecock baseball game times changed, SC State tennis players honored
Carolina baseball adjusts

times for Cornell series

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team's games on Friday and Sunday this weekend against Cornell have changed start times.

Friday's game will now start at 4 p.m. at Founders Park due to the cold temperatures expected to hit Columbia on Friday night. Sunday's game now will be played at 1 p.m. to accommodate Cornell's travel schedule.

CORNELL SERIES TIMES - Friday, March 6 - 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7 - 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8 - 1 p.m.

SC State tennis players

repeat with MEAC honors

NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State junior Zainab Bendahhou was named MEAC Women’s Player of the Week, while teammate Lajla Cemalovic earned Rookie of the Week honors, the conference announced today.

Bendahhou (Jr., Morocco) defeated Elessa Jacobs at the No. 6 singles spot to lead South Carolina State to its second straight victory in a 4-1 win over Towson on Saturday. She also paired with Lajla Cemalovic for a 6-4 doubles win.

Cemalovic (Fr., Bosnia/Herzegovina) defeated Lauyrn Jacobs at the No. 5 singles spot in the Lady Bulldogs’ 4-1 victory over Towson on Saturday. She also paired with Bendahhou for a doubles win over Phobe Collins and Elessa Jacobs.

Both players received the same honors the previous week.

Gamecocks to start

SEC play in Athens

COLUMBIA – No. 15 South Carolina softball is set for its first true road game of the 2020 season as its set to open conference action at No. 13 Georgia this weekend with a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch on Friday in Athens, Ga., is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the trio of games continuing Saturday at 2 p.m. The series concludes Sunday at 2 p.m.

All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Kaleb Frady and Karlie Smith on the call. Live stats for the series will be provided on gamecocksonline.com, as well.

College baseball schedule

Cornell at South Carolina, 4 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

Boston College at Clemson, 4 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday

Francis Marion at Claflin, 5 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

