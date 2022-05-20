COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Claflin associate AD gets CIAA award

BOWIE, Md. -- After helping to guide one of the most successful seasons in school history, Claflin University Associate Director of Athletics Marilyn Stacey-Suggs was honored as the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Senior Woman Administrator of the Year.

The honor was given to her at the CIAA Annual Spring General Assembly and End of Year Awards Reception in Baltimore.

“I’m really proud of her accomplishment,” Claflin University Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal said. “This is a tremendous honor and it is well deserved.”

The award was voted upon by fellow SWA peers at the CIAA. It comes after a terrific year of accomplishments by Claflin University student-athletes, including big seasons in softball, track and volleyball.

Academically, 15 Claflin student-athletes were inducted into the Claflin chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.

In January 2021, Stacey-Suggs was elevated to the position of deputy director of athletics/senior woman administrator. Among her duties, she also serves as the university’s director of compliance and deputy Title IX coordinator.

Clemson, Carolina SI in Super 11

The Football Writers Association of America announced today that Clemson and South Carolina hvae been named among 11 recipients of its 2021 Super 11 Awards, presented annually to football programs and sports information departments that exemplify excellent media relations.

The award is Clemson’s record seventh consecutive Super 11 honor and its record-tying ninth selection all-time.

"Clemson Football and Clemson Athletics are extremely appreciative of the Football Writers Association of America not only for this honor but for their continued coverage of the outstanding young men in our program," Clemson Assistant Athletic Director for Football Communications Ross Taylor said. "We appreciate the media's flexibility and patience throughout the 2021 season as we navigated new hybrid in-person and virtual availabilities to try to ensure best-in-class access. Being honored for a record seventh straight season — and to earn the honor for a record-tying ninth time overall — is a point of pride for our program."

South Carolina was selected for the first time.

2 Tigers in running for Lott Trophy

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson have been named among 42 candidates for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Alabama has three candidates this year – Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’oTo’o and Jordan Battle – while five other schools each have two candidates – Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson, Iowa and Ohio State.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is the only major college football award that considers character.

Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year.

Wofford baseball repeats as champs

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Wofford baseball team exploded at the plate with season-high marks in 21 hits and five home runs en route to a 19-2 drubbing of VMI Thursday night to clinch the 2022 Southern Conference regular season title. The Terriers improve to 38-14-1 overall and 14-4-1 in the SoCon. The Keydets drop to 16-37 and 6-13 in the league.

By clinching the 2022 regular season crown, the Terriers repeat as conference champions for the first time in program history. Wofford is the first SoCon school to win consecutive regular season titles since Mercer won three-straight from 2015-17.

Furman’s Mayes picked for SoCon Hall

GREENVILLE – Furman basketball All-American Clyde Mayes has been elected to the Southern Conference Hall of Fame.

Mayes is among five former SoCon greats who compose the SoCon Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

He becomes the eighth Paladin selection to the SoCon Hall of Fame since its inception in 2009 and second Furman basketball player, joining fellow All-American Frank Selvy, a charter year inductee.

Mayes led the Paladins to a pair of SoCon regular season titles, three league tournament crowns, and three NCAA Tournament berths during his three-year Furman career. The 6-foot-9 forward guided the Paladins to their only NCAA Tournament victory, a 75-67 decision vs. South Carolina in 1974.

Clemson Saturday baseball at 11

CLEMSON -- Due to the threat of inclement weather, Saturday's game between Boston College and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The Senior Day ceremony will now begin at approximately 10:30 a.m.

