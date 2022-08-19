COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina women get conference schedule

COLUMBIA – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office, with the Gamecocks hosting five of the SEC’s 2022 NCAA Tournament participants at Colonial Life Arena as part of their eight league home games.

The defending SEC regular-season champions open and close the conference slate at home but have back-to-back home games just once during the season.

South Carolina’s road schedule features trips to four 2022 NCAA Tournament participants – Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee – and a pair of WNIT teams from last season as well – Alabama, Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks’ SEC title defense tips off on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena followed a Jan. 2 trip to Athens, Ga., for the first of two matchups with the Lady Bulldogs. Another home-and-home opponent comes to Columbia next with Auburn set for tipoff at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 5.

The first set of back-to-back road games opens at Mississippi State on Jan. 8 and finishes at long-time rival Kentucky on Jan. 12. The next week features a Jan. 15 visit from Missouri followed by a trip to Vanderbilt on Jan. 19. January ends on a split week with NCAA Tournament participant Arkansas visiting Columbia on Jan. 22 ahead of a trip to WNIT quarterfinalist Alabama on Jan. 29.

South Carolina hosts the return game from Kentucky on Feb. 2 before stepping out of conference play to travel to UConn on Feb. 5. The Gamecocks stay on the road for their return trip to Auburn on Feb. 9.

Next, Colonial Life Arena will finally host back-to-back SEC games, welcoming LSU on Feb. 12 and Florida on Feb. 16. The Gamecocks are back on the road, traveling to Ole Miss on Feb. 19 and then Tennessee on Feb. 23. The regular season closes in Columbia against border rival Georgia on Feb. 26.

Gamecock men announce schedule

COLUMBIA — South Carolina men’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks will have an exhibition to start the year with 13 more games before SEC action begins.

The Gamecocks will step on the floor for the first time under head coach Lamont Paris with an exhibition vs. Mars Hill on Nov. 2 at Colonial Life Arena. Admission will be free. The Lions are led by South Carolina hoops great Larry Davis, who is in his first year as head coach. Davis, who became a member of the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, scored 1,068 points in just two seasons in Garnet and Black (1995-97). It’s the second-most points scored by any two-year player in program history. He was a vital part of the program’s 1997 SEC Championship squad.

The team will host South Carolina State on Nov. 7 in the home opener. The Gamecocks will then face Clemson at home on Nov. 11. It will mark the just the second time in 171 all-time meetings the two in-state rivals will play in November. The first November game between the Tigers and Gamecocks took place on Nov. 17, 2013 at Clemson. South Carolina leads the all-time series 91-80.

The Gamecocks will then head east to the Holy City to participate in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. The program will be making its third all-time appearance in the event and first since 2016. Carolina faces Colorado State in its opening game on Thursday, Nov. 17, with tipoff slated for 5 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU. The Gamecocks will play again Friday and Sunday, both matchups pending the outcome of the previous game.

South Carolina will then return home to face USC Upstate on Friday, Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Gamecocks then head to Washington D.C. for a pair of games at George Washington (Nov. 30) and Georgetown (Dec. 3). Presbyterian comes to Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 11. The Gamecocks will then hit the road again for a matchup at UAB (Dec. 14). The Blazers, led by head coach Andy Kennedy, played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UAB is the reigning C-USA Tournament Champion.

Carolina will then face East Carolina on a neutral floor in Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, Dec. 17. It will be the Gamecocks first time playing at Bon Secours since defeating Marquette and Duke in the first two rounds of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule with a pair of home games vs. Western Kentucky (Dec. 22) and Eastern Michigan (Dec. 30).

Gamecocks partner with Fanatics

University of South Carolina student-athletes competing in sports in fall 2022 have the opportunity to opt-in to monetize on their name and number T-shirt sales in a program administered and operated by Fanatics and OneTeamPartners.

These sports include football, women’s volleyball and women’s soccer. Men’s soccer will be included in the program for fall 2023.

South Carolina joins a list of select schools that will offer the option for its student-athletes.

Fans may select any student-athlete from football, women’s volleyball and women’s soccer who opts into the program. Name and number T-shirts will be available online at shop.gamecocksonline.com.