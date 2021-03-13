COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina without 3 key players in loss to Ole Miss

3 key players out in Ole Miss loss
Earlier in the week, Frank Martin mentioned there were a few lingering injuries he was worried about going into the SEC Tournament.
Thurday night, The Gamecocks were without three key players against Ole Miss — Keyshawn Bryant, Jermaine Couisnard and Seventh Woods — and were tasked to play a game shorthanded against a good Rebels team.
Woods and Couisnard were both dealing with known injuries while Bryant's absence was more of a shock, although Martin said all three were hampered physically and mentally.
“All three are dealing with physical injuries and the mental toll it’s taken on all three is just not fair. It’s been extremely difficult," Martin said postgame. "At the end of the day, I’m not going to put winning games over young people’s mental health or young people’s physical health."
Woods's absence was listed by the SEC Network as a groin injury while Couisnard and Bryant were out due to what network called "coach's decisions."
Without them the Gamecocks (6-15, 4-13 SEC) lost by 17 to Ole Miss to get eliminated from the tournament and see their season end.
This was an incredibly difficult year for South Carolina, dealing with COVID and a wealth of other issues both on the court and off of it with wins hard to come by, especially late in the season.
Virtual selection show party
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball invites fans to join the team virtually for the 2021 Postseason Pajama Jam presented by AllSouth Federal Credit Union. The event will be held on Zoom and the team's Facebook page live with programming and contests beginning at 6:15 p.m. and through the NCAA Selection Show broadcast on Monday, March 15.
The team encourages fans to get comfortable in their favorite pajamas, as the coaches and student-athletes will, be for pre-selection show programming that will include interactions with head coach Dawn Staley and selected student-athletes.
Fans should register to join Monday's Zoom session at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pnqYW6jBTdKB4xRPI2m0Nw as virtual seating is limited. For those who are not able to secure one of the Zoom spots, the event will be broadcast live on the team's Facebook account as well.