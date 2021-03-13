COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Carolina without 3 key players in loss to Ole Miss

3 key players out in Ole Miss loss

Earlier in the week, Frank Martin mentioned there were a few lingering injuries he was worried about going into the SEC Tournament.

Thurday night, The Gamecocks were without three key players against Ole Miss — Keyshawn Bryant, Jermaine Couisnard and Seventh Woods — and were tasked to play a game shorthanded against a good Rebels team.

Woods and Couisnard were both dealing with known injuries while Bryant's absence was more of a shock, although Martin said all three were hampered physically and mentally.

“All three are dealing with physical injuries and the mental toll it’s taken on all three is just not fair. It’s been extremely difficult," Martin said postgame. "At the end of the day, I’m not going to put winning games over young people’s mental health or young people’s physical health."

Woods's absence was listed by the SEC Network as a groin injury while Couisnard and Bryant were out due to what network called "coach's decisions."

Without them the Gamecocks (6-15, 4-13 SEC) lost by 17 to Ole Miss to get eliminated from the tournament and see their season end.