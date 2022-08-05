COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 'Big Tree' commits to Gamecocks

He’s got one of the best nicknames and one of the best personalities — and is one of the best offensive linemen — in the 2023 class, and now he’s officially a South Carolina football commitment, according to GamecockCentral.com.

Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic class of 2023 On3Consensus four-star offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade — affectionately known as “Big Tree” — committed to the Gamecocks on Instagram on Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pounder chooses South Carolina over Maryland, Ohio State, North Carolina, Rutgers, N.C. State and Michigan, which made up the top seven he released in June.

The commitment of Babalade is a major win for the Gamecocks in what was a complete team effort including offensive line coach Greg Adkins and assistants Lonnie Teasley and Sam Serbay — and really the entire committed class as prospects like Dante Reno, Grayson Pup Howard and others urged him to join them in Columbia.

4 Tigers on Lombardi list

The Rotary Club of Houston announced that defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson of Clemson have been named among 77 players on the 2022 watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award, presented annually to the nation’s top lineman or linebacker.

Auburn QB Finley charged

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested after turning himself in on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer.

Auburn assistant police chief Clarence Stewart said in a statement that Finley also received traffic citations and was booked at the Lee County Jail on $3,000 bond. The 20-year-old quarterback was later released.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said Finley would practice with the team when preseason camp opens Friday. Stewart said police twice attempted to stop a male who was operating a motorcycle without a helmet in the same area on July 26, 2022. The man fled police.

Cam Smith on Bednarik list

The Maxwell Football Club announced its watch list for the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. University of South Carolina redshirt junior defensive back Cam Smith is one of 90 players on the award's preseason list.

Carolina baseball trio returning

COLUMBIA - James Hicks, Braylen Wimmer and Noah Hall of the University of South Carolina baseball team are returning for the 2023 season, they announced. All three were selected in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft and all did not sign at the deadline earlier this week.

Hicks, a 15th-round selection by the Baltimore Orioles, transferred from Crowder College and pitched in a pair of games for the Gamecocks before an injury ended his 2022 season.

Wimmer, an 18th-round selection by the Philadelphia Phillies, started all 55 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, hitting .312 with 38 runs scored, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

Hall, a 20th-round selection by the Milwaukee Brewers, made 15 appearances with 12 starts in his first year at Carolina in 2022.