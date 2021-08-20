COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Abraham, Shaw, Roth lead Carolina hall of fame class

COLUMBIA -- Ten new members have been elected to the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Association of Lettermen.

This year's class includes John Abraham, Mike Durrah and Connor Shaw from football, Michael Roth from baseball, Scotti Ward from men's basketball, Brantley Southers and head coach Nancy Wilson from women's basketball, Ron Willis from track & field, volleyball coach Kim (Hudson) Williams and Athletics Director Dr. Mike McGee.

Since the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1967, 197 members, including these 10, have been selected by the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen.

John Abraham - Football (1996-99): After playing just one year of high school football Abraham came to Carolina and became a disruptive force on defense. A first-round selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, Abraham went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL, earning first-team All-Pro three times and appearing in five Pro Bowls.

Mike Durrah -Football (1980-83): Durrah lettered at linebacker for the Gamecocks from 1980-83, recording 396 tackles, which still ranks third on the school's all-time list.