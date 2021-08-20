COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Abraham, Shaw, Roth lead Carolina hall of fame class

COLUMBIA -- Ten new members have been elected to the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Association of Lettermen.
This year's class includes John Abraham, Mike Durrah and Connor Shaw from football, Michael Roth from baseball, Scotti Ward from men's basketball, Brantley Southers and head coach Nancy Wilson from women's basketball, Ron Willis from track & field, volleyball coach Kim (Hudson) Williams and Athletics Director Dr. Mike McGee.
Since the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1967, 197 members, including these 10, have been selected by the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen.
John Abraham - Football (1996-99): After playing just one year of high school football Abraham came to Carolina and became a disruptive force on defense. A first-round selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, Abraham went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL, earning first-team All-Pro three times and appearing in five Pro Bowls.
Mike Durrah -Football (1980-83): Durrah lettered at linebacker for the Gamecocks from 1980-83, recording 396 tackles, which still ranks third on the school's all-time list.
Dr. Mike McGee - Athletics Director (1993-05): During his AD tenure, he hired such coaches as Ray Tanner, Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier.
Michael Roth - Baseball ( 2009-12): A crafty lefthanded pitcher, Roth was instrumental in leading the Gamecocks to back-to-back College World Series titles in 2010 and 2011.
Connor Shaw - Football (2010-13): Shaw led the Gamecocks to three consecutive 11-win seasons from 2011-13, the greatest run in school history.
Brantley Southers - Women's Basketball (1981-86): Southers scored 1,982 career points, fourth on the school's all-time list.
Scotti Ward - Men's Basketball (1960-63): Ward was the point guard on the Carolina men's basketball team from 1960-63.
Kim (Hudson) Williams - Volleyball (1993-2004): Williams coached volleyball at South Carolina from 1993-2004 and helped put the volleyball program back on the map.
Ron Willis - Track & Field (1990-94): Willis was a track & field standout in the early 1990s. A three-time All-American, Willis served as the team captain in both 1993 and '94.
Nancy Wilson - Women's Basketball (1985-97): Wilson was a two-time Metro Conference Coach of the Year and led Carolina to five Metro Conference regular season titles and three Metro Tournament championships as the women's basketball coach.
Clemson women announce schedule
CLEMSON — Clemson women’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by eight home games, including a matchup with Northwestern in the BIG/ACC Challenge.
The Tigers return six scholarship players from last year’s WNIT Sweet Sixteen team, while adding five freshmen and three transfers to this year’s squad.
Non-conference schedule
Nov. 10 Upstate
Nov. 14 Columbia
Nov. 17 at South Carolina
Nov. 21 Penn State
Nov. 24 North Florida
Nov. 28 Mount St. Mary’s
Dec. 2 Northwestern (B1G/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 5 Presbyterian
Dec. 17 Wofford
Dec. 20 LSU (West Palm Beach Invitational) – West Palm Beach, Fla.
Dec. 21. Dayton (West Palm Beach Invitational) – West Palm Beach, Fla.
SCSU volleyball plans scrimmage
The South Carolina women’s volleyball team holds its first intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason Saturday in Dukes Gymnasium at 10 a.m.
Head coach Dawn Barnes, entering her second-year at the helm, will have a different look this season, with the addition of eight new players.
The Lady Bulldogs will face a 26-game schedule, including 19 away, seven home and four tournaments. The tournaments are the Charlotte Invitational Aug. 27-28 in Charlotte, Bellarmine Tourney Sept. 3-4 in Louisville, Ky., Wofford Invitational Sept. 11-12 in Spartanburg and The Citadel Tournament Sept. 16 in Charleston.
Brownell adds McKay, Reynolds
CLEMSON – Former Clemson University men’s basketball staffer Lucas McKay returns to head coach Brad Brownell’s staff as the program’s director of recruiting. Brownell also hired 40-year coaching veteran Jeff Reynolds as special assistant to the head coach.
McKay, who left the program following the 2018-19 season to become an assistant coach at UMKC, returns to a familiar role. He served as the director of recruiting for one season after serving eight seasons as both director of operations and video coordinator.
Reynolds, a collegiate coaching veteran spanning four decades, has joined the staff as director of quality control.
He holds a wealth of experience as an assistant coach, in an administrative role and nine seasons as a collegiate head coach, including five at Air Force and three at Wingate.