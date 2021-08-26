COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 3 Bulldogs on POY watch list

Davis, another preseason first-team All-MEAC pick, led the S.C. State receiving corps in the spring with 14 catches for 294 yards (21-ypc), four touchdowns and 73.5 ypg in four games played. In 2019, he was second on the team with 31 receptions for 632-yards and six touchdowns.

Four finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 30. The winner of the sixth annual Black College Football Player of the Year Award, which will be announced during halftime of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, will be honored with the Deacon Jones Trophy. The HBCU Legacy Bowl takes place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Carolina men announce non-conference games

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Thursday his team's non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

The Gamecocks embark on a 13-game pre-conference lineup, which includes eight home dates, neutral-site matchups in Asheville and Rock Hill, and road contests at Coastal Carolina and Clemson. Carolina will also host an exhibition at Colonial Life Arena in early November.