COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: 3 Bulldogs on POY watch list

The South Carolina State football team posted three representatives on the preseason watch list for the Black College Football Player of the Year as announced by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
Defensive back Decobie Durant, linebacker Chad Gilchrist and receiver Shaquan Davis were named to the watch list, which is comprised of 56 players from 27 Division I and II HBCUs.
The news is the latest in a string of preseason honors for Durant, the senior defensive back who was recently named the Preseason MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and was also selected to the preseason watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the Division I FCS.
Durant earned first-team All-MEAC honors in 2019 and was selected to the Boxtorow and Stats FCS Preseason All-American teams. He spearheads a South Carolina State team picked first in the league poll, while during the spring he led the team with four interceptions, eight tackles and five breakups. Currently he is the top NFL prospect returning this season with 81 career tackles, nine interceptions, 20 pass breakups and 20 pass deflects to date.
A preseason All-MEAC first-team selection, Gilchrist during the spring 2021 season finished second on the team in tackles with 33 (25 solo), six tackles for loss for 10 yards, while in 2019 he posted 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss for 23-yards and two sacks for 10-yards.
Davis, another preseason first-team All-MEAC pick, led the S.C. State receiving corps in the spring with 14 catches for 294 yards (21-ypc), four touchdowns and 73.5 ypg in four games played. In 2019, he was second on the team with 31 receptions for 632-yards and six touchdowns.
Four finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 30. The winner of the sixth annual Black College Football Player of the Year Award, which will be announced during halftime of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, will be honored with the Deacon Jones Trophy. The HBCU Legacy Bowl takes place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.
Carolina men announce non-conference games
COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Thursday his team's non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.
The Gamecocks embark on a 13-game pre-conference lineup, which includes eight home dates, neutral-site matchups in Asheville and Rock Hill, and road contests at Coastal Carolina and Clemson. Carolina will also host an exhibition at Colonial Life Arena in early November.
"Once again we are unbelievably excited that we have put together a really strong non-conference schedule that will prepare our team for the rigors and the challenges of an 18-game SEC schedule," Martin said. "We will face NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago at home, on neutral courts and on the road, along with teams that have competed for their conference championships in the previous two years."
Carolina non-conference schedule
Nov. 4, Benedict (exhibition)
Nov. 9, USC Upstate
Nov. 12, vs. Princeton (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 14, vs. Western Kentucky/Minnesota (Asheville Championship)
Nov. 18, UAB
Nov. 23, Wofford
Nov. 28, Rider
Dec. 1, at Coastal Carolina
Dec. 5, Georgetown
Dec. 12, vs. Florida State (Rock Hill, S.C.)
Dec. 14, Allen
Dec. 18, at Clemson
Dec. 22, Army
Dec. 29, SC State
Clemson men announce non-conference games
CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by six home games, including a visit from South Carolina.
Clemson hosts this year’s game against South Carolina on Dec. 18. The Tigers have won three-of-the-last-four matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.
Clemson non-conference schedule
Nov. 1 Georgia SW State (Exhibition)
Nov. 9 Presbyterian
Nov. 12 Wofford
Nov. 15 Bryant
Nov. 18 vs. Temple (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.
Nov. 19 vs. TBA (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.
Nov. 26 Charleston Southern
Nov. 30 at Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) – Piscataway, N.J.
Dec. 11 vs. Drake (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.
Dec. 14 Miami (Oh.)
Dec. 18 South Carolina