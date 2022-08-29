COLLEGE FOOTBALL COLUMN: Willie Simmons, FAMU can feel snakebit again

"It's Deja vu all over again." -- Yogi Berra

The irony of the situation was probably not lost Saturday night on Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons.

Back in 2000 as quarterback for Clemson, the then-freshman replaced an injured Woodrow Dantzler of Orangeburg-Wilkinson on the road against North Carolina. Down 17-0, he threw for 228 yards and a then-school record four touchdowns in a 37-24 comeback win over the Tar Heels.

Now 22 years later, Simmons was returning to Kenan Stadium as the head coach of Florida A&M. However, instead of Simmons basking in the glow of one of his individual career highlights, a dark cloud hovered over him and the Rattlers.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, 26 players were declared ineligible for the season-opener and multiple games. The list included linebacker Isaiah Land, the reigning Football Championship Subdivision Buck Buchanan Award winner.

While the team was able to clear six players, Simmons only had seven offensive linemen available to play. The proud and short-handed Rattlers still went ahead and competed, for which they were paid $450,000, and lost 56-24.

Amid the fallout from the controversy, some familiar issues resurfaced again regarding the FAMU compliance office.

In a column, Jim Henry pointed out how FAMU athletics is "woefully understaffed across compliance, academics and other departments" as compared to other Football Bowl Subdivision schools like North Carolina. There is only one compliance officer and two NCAA faculty representatives.

FAMU is also in the process of naming a full-time athletics director. Among the finalists is interim athletics director Michael Smith.

Timing issues surrounding the compliance office and player eligibility are not new for FAMU. If anything, it is something Simmons found out firsthand as a player prior to the start of the 2003 season.

As reported in a breaking story by The Times and Democrat in July of that year, Simmons planned to transfer from Clemson to FAMU for his senior season. When he arrived at Tallahassee, Fla., however, the timing could not have been worse.

After years as a charter member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, FAMU began the process of changing status from Division I-AA (now FCS) to Division I-A (now Football Bowl Subdivision).

According to the rule’s interpretation of NCAA spokesperson Jeff Howard, just by applying for Division I-A status obligated FAMU to all the rules in that classification. Specifically, the "4-4" transfer regulation, which required Simmons and any other Division I-A transfer to sit out a year after transferring from another Division I-A school.

"If you transfer to a member institution from a four-year college, you must complete one academic year of residence at the certifying institution being eligible to compete for or to receive travel expenses from the member institution, unless you qualify for a transfer exception or waiver," according to the rule book.

Jonathan Evans, the former FAMU assistant athletic director for compliance, saw it differently. Based upon his correspondence with members of the NCAA Management Council Membership Subcommittee, a group that included former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference commissioner Dennis Thomas, the school had met the deadline set to submit its Division I-A application and admit the transfers into school.

He also cited the "one-time transfer exception" for the players as FAMU was still considered a member of the MEAC despite not being eligible for regular-season titles or the Division I-AA playoffs.

The NCAA said otherwise, ruling Simmons ineligible to play during the 2003 season. He eventually completed his senior season at The Citadel.

A year later, FAMU voted 7-5 to postpone for three years the move up to Division I and then-interim athletics director J.R. E. Lee announced his resignation. The school remained in the MEAC until the 2020 season, when it joined the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Over two decades and a new conference later, Simmons feels "snakebit" a second time. It remains to be seen if the currently ineligible players will eventually see the field for FAMU.

Otherwise, that adage, "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it," will ring true once again in Tallahassee.