COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Coastal over Kansas -- again; Citadel comes up short

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Coastal Carolina might want to start scheduling a trip to Kansas every season.

Grayson McCall threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, the Chanticleers forced the Jayhawks into three early turnovers, and the coach Jamey Chadwell's bunch rolled to a 38-23 victory early Sunday. It was the second consecutive years that the young Football Bowl Subdivision program had won in Memorial Stadium.

"Great win for our program," Chadwell said. "Just proud of the effort."

He was proud of the Sun Belt, too. Louisiana bludgeoned No. 23 Iowa State and Arkansas State rallied to beat Kansas State earlier Saturday. By the time Coastal Carolina wrapped things up about 1 a.m. local time, its lightly regarded league was 3-0 against the mighty Big 12 with all the wins coming on the road.

"We didn't want to let the Sun Belt down," Chadwell said. "Hopefully people back on the East Coast were awake to see it."

There were no fans on hand for the Jayhawks' opener because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then again, considering they trailed 28-3 at halftime, there probably wouldn't have been many left under normal circumstances — and combined with the 9 p.m. kickoff due to television, it meant few people probably saw it.