COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Coastal over Kansas -- again; Citadel comes up short

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Coastal Carolina might want to start scheduling a trip to Kansas every season.
Grayson McCall threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, the Chanticleers forced the Jayhawks into three early turnovers, and the coach Jamey Chadwell's bunch rolled to a 38-23 victory early Sunday. It was the second consecutive years that the young Football Bowl Subdivision program had won in Memorial Stadium.
"Great win for our program," Chadwell said. "Just proud of the effort."
He was proud of the Sun Belt, too. Louisiana bludgeoned No. 23 Iowa State and Arkansas State rallied to beat Kansas State earlier Saturday. By the time Coastal Carolina wrapped things up about 1 a.m. local time, its lightly regarded league was 3-0 against the mighty Big 12 with all the wins coming on the road.
"We didn't want to let the Sun Belt down," Chadwell said. "Hopefully people back on the East Coast were awake to see it."
There were no fans on hand for the Jayhawks' opener because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then again, considering they trailed 28-3 at halftime, there probably wouldn't have been many left under normal circumstances — and combined with the 9 p.m. kickoff due to television, it meant few people probably saw it.
Coastal Carolina plays its home opener Friday night against Campbell. The game was added less than a month ago to give the Chanticleers an 11-game schedule. The Fighting Camels lost to Georgia Southern earlier Saturday.
USF downs The Citadel
TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan McCloud threw for a touchdown, Noah Johnson ran for another, and South Florida beat The Citadel 27-6 on Saturday night to give Jeff Scott a win in his first game as a head coach.
Scott, who had served as Clemson's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach since 2015, replaced the fired Charlie Strong in December 2019.
McCloud hit DeVontres Dukes for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 7-3 with 49 seconds left in the first quarter and USF (1-0) led the rest of the way.
Colby Kinter, who opened the scoring with a 45-yard field goal, made a 41-yarder to pull The Citadel (0-1) within a point with 11:08 left in the second quarter but Omarion Dollison recovered a botched punt for a touchdown before Johnson's 9-yard scoring run made it 20-3 at halftime.
McCloud and Johnson split time at quarterback for USF. McCloud was 11-of-16 passing for 68 yards, and Johnson completed 3 of 4 for 24 yards and had 49 yards rushing on seven carries.
Kelly Joiner added eight carries for 87 yards for the Bulls, including a 3-yard TD to cap the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.
