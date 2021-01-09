COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Lady Bulldogs fall to N.C. A&T
Four Aggies scored in double-figures. Another Aggie recorded her first career triple-double as the North Carolina A&T women's basketball team defeated S.C. State 78-39 in both teams' Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener played at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on Saturday.
The same two teams will play again on Sunday at S-H-M Memorial, starting at 4 p.m.
Sophomore guard Jada Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds to record her first-ever double-double. Smith added an assist and two steals. Freshman guard Sean Kelly Darks added a game-high 19 points, five rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes.
Graduate student guard Chanin Scott recorded 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor with six rebounds and two blocks. Freshman guard D'Mya Tucker, a former O-W standout, recorded her fourth consecutive double-figure scoring performance with 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Defensively, the Aggies (3-1, 1-0 MEAC) held the Bulldogs to 20.8 percent shooting (11-for-53) from the floor and 12. 5 percent shooting (2-for-16) from 3-point range. The Aggies forced 27 turnovers and [were credited with 11 steals.
SCSU (1-7, 0-1 MEAC) claimed an 8-5 lead in the first quarter. N.C. A&T took charge from there. They scored the final nine points of the first quarter to take a 14-8 lead. The Aggies never trailed again.
Neither team scored over the first 2:10 of the second quarter. A Tucker tip-in broke up the drought, and a 3-pointer by SCSU's Heniaya Moton stopped the Aggies 11-0 run to make it a 16-11 game.
The Bulldogs got closer when Trinity Klock hit two free throws to cut N.C. A&T's lead to 18-15 with 5:19 to play in the first half. Four points from Tucker and another three points from Scott aided the Aggies in a 12-0 run to end the half as the Aggies went into the locker room with a 30-15 lead.
N.C. A&T all but put the Bulldogs away by opening the second half on a 9-2 run to make it 39-17 with 4:09 remaining in the third. Tucker capped off the run with a tip-in.
At the end of the third quarter, the Aggies put together another lengthy run to outscore the Bulldogs 12-0. Scott had six points during the run to give the Aggies a 51-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Klock led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Vols at Gamecocks postponed
COLUMBIA -- The Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Missouri men's basketball games of January 12 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined at this time.