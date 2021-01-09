COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Neither team scored over the first 2:10 of the second quarter. A Tucker tip-in broke up the drought, and a 3-pointer by SCSU's Heniaya Moton stopped the Aggies 11-0 run to make it a 16-11 game.

The Bulldogs got closer when Trinity Klock hit two free throws to cut N.C. A&T's lead to 18-15 with 5:19 to play in the first half. Four points from Tucker and another three points from Scott aided the Aggies in a 12-0 run to end the half as the Aggies went into the locker room with a 30-15 lead.

N.C. A&T all but put the Bulldogs away by opening the second half on a 9-2 run to make it 39-17 with 4:09 remaining in the third. Tucker capped off the run with a tip-in.

At the end of the third quarter, the Aggies put together another lengthy run to outscore the Bulldogs 12-0. Scott had six points during the run to give the Aggies a 51-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Klock led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Vols at Gamecocks postponed

COLUMBIA -- The Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Missouri men's basketball games of January 12 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined at this time.

