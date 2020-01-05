South Carolina defeats Alabama 93-78
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — No. 4 South Carolina used a strong fourth quarter to stifled any Alabama comeback bid late on Sunday.
Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Gamecocks to a 93-78 win over Alabama on Sunday night.
Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team high 20 points, 11 in the second half, for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).
South Carolina's size down low was too much for Alabama, out rebounding the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocking six shots to Alabama's zero.
"I thought Alabama dictated the speed of the game, took the air out of the ball and prevented us from scoring the way we like to," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "In the fourth, we stretched it out."
Alabama's Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.
Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five double-digit scorers.
Senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Alabama's Jasmine Walker knocked down a three-pointer to cut the Gamecocks lead to eight points on the first possession of the fourth quarter. Harris responded in 28 seconds with a deep three-pointer of her own. Alabama would not get the deficit back to eight again in the game.
"My teammates were in my ear the entire time my shot wasn't falling," Harris said. "We knew this would be a game of runs so we tried to get in transition as much as possible."
The win extended South Carolina's winning streak to eight games. Alabama had its five-game home winning streak snapped.
"We don't look at it as a losing streak, we've played tough teams but we're fine," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "The worst thing we can do is be negative."
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: The Gamecocks still stand as the second-highest one-loss team in country behind No. 2 Oregon and have established themselves as the favorites to win the SEC early in the season. Alabama: Three of the Crimson Tide's next four games are against current Top 25 teams.
STAR WATCH
South Carolina: 2018-19 All-SEC Second Team selection Tyasha Harris missed all six of her shots in the first half but dished out six assists. All 14 of her points came in the second half.
Alabama: The Crimson Tide's second leading scorer Jasmine Walker scored 13 points, 11 in the second half, and knocked down three shots behind-the-arc.
TIP-INS
Alabama: The Crimson Tide bench outscored their opponents in all 14 games this season but were outscored 30-26 on Sunday.
Alabama are in the top-five in the SEC in both free throws attempted and made and shot 69 percent (20-29) from the line in the game.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks' Herbert Harrigan posted a game-high 19 plus-minus in 30 minutes of action.
South Carolina enjoyed a 22-point advantage, 28-6, in fast break points over Alabama.
Up next
South Carolina will host No. 20 Arkansas on Thursday in a Top 25 matchup to try and extend that eight-game winning streak.
Alabama will host No. 13 Kentucky, coming off an 80-76 win over No. 22 Tennessee, on the same day to try and earn the team's first top 25 win of the season.
Claflin travels to Shaw to start second half of season
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Claflin University men’s basketball team will return to action following the Holiday Break at Shaw University in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division matchup, Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
The contest will follow the women’s contest, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be played inside the C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium on the Shaw Campus.
The two teams faced each other in December to close out the first half of the 2019-20 season with Claflin winning 76-64 in Orangeburg. The victory kept the Panthers unbeaten in divisional play at 3-0 (4-2 in the CIAA) and 6-7 overall.
Brandon Davis led the Panthers in the win, their fourth in five home games this season, with a career-best 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-for-5 at the free throw line. The red-shirt junior guard previous career-best was17 points against Elizabeth City State University earlier in the season. Davis is second on the team in scoring behind sophomore guard Latrell West, averaging 11.3 points.
West, who had 20 points in the Shaw game, leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points. For the season, West has scored 20 or more points on four occasions and has hit the double-figure mark in all but four games.
He also leads the team in three-point shooting, hitting 33-of-74 (44.8%) and free throws at 35-for-46 (76.1%).
Senior guard/forward Cornellius Reynolds is averaging 9.4 points along with a team-high 5.0 rebounds.
Other productive players for the Panthers include three junior guards -- Romero Hill at 7.2 points with a team-high 2.5 assists, Donnell Frayer, Jr. at 6.9 points and Devin Smith at 6.9 points.
As a team, the Panthers are averaging 70.4 points that includes a season-high of 94 points against Kutztown University and Savannah State University. Claflin is shooting 43.7% from the field.
On the defensive end, the Panthers are holding opponents to 68.2 points and forcing 15.1 turnovers per game. Claflin has held three opponents under the 60-point mark with Winston-Salem State University scoring the lowest of 53 points.
Shaw will enter the game riding a four-game losing after falling to Virginia Union University 99-97 in the closing seconds. The loss dropped Shaw to 4-8 overall and 1-5 against CIAA teams.
Junior Greyson Kelley is the top scorer for the Bears, averaging just under 20 points at 19.9 points followed by freshmen Nigel Martin at 16.8 points. Martin had a game-high 24 points in the first meeting with Claflin.
The Bears offensive unit is generating 82.3 points a game while yielding 78.8 points on defense.
Shaw relies on the three-point shot, making 10.7 a game with a season-high of 16 against Livingstone College and Virginia Union. For the season, Shaw has hit the double-digit mark in three-pointers in all but three games. The Bears lowest mark in that category was three against the Panthers defense.
DaVaughn Kelsie leads Shaw with 37 three-point basket.
Claflin, as a team, is averaging 6.9 made three-pointers a game with West leading the way with 33.
Following the Shaw contest, Claflin will return home for two games, Virginia Union on Thursday and Bowie State University on Saturday.
Claflin Lady Panthers return to action
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Lady Panthers of Claflin University will enter the second portion of their 2019-20 basketball schedule in search of their first win of the season on Monday at Shaw University.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division contest tip-off at 5:30 p.m. inside the C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium on the Shaw campus.
Claflin finished the first half of the season winless at 0-11 overall and 0-5 in the CIAA. The Lady Panthers came close to ending the losing streak against their last two opponents in Saint Augustine’s University and Shaw.
Against Saint Augustine’s, Claflin held a 57-46 lead with just under seven minutes left, but the Lady Falcons scored 17 of the final 21 points, to take the 63-61 win.
In the final game of the 2019 calendar Claflin fell 58-53 loss to Shaw. In the contest, the Lady Panthers was outscored 25-17 in the third quarter after owning a 24-21 halftime lead. Both teams scored 12 points each in the fourth quarter.
Dashia Jackson was the offensive leader for the Lady Panthers during the two-game stretch, averaging 16.5 points, pushing her season total to 10.1 points, second best on the team behind Dionna Long who leads the team at 13.4 points, including a career-high 20 points against Bowie State University. Long has scored in double-figures nine of the Lady Panthers 11 games this season.
Also averaging near the double-digit mark for Claflin is the lone senior Shakarri Mack at 9.1 points.
Shaw, 4-8 overall and 1-4 in the CIAA, opened the second-half last weekend, falling to Virginia Union University 88-49. The defeat was Shaw sixth in its last seven games.
Shaw is led by Orangeburg native and former Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School standout Dejoria Howard at 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds. She posted a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds in the first meeting against Claflin.
After the road trip, Claflin will return home for two games, Virginia Union (Jan. 9) and Bowie State (Jan. 11).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.