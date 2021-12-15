COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Carolina women win at No. 15 Duke

South Carolina women win at No. 15 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night.
South Carolina finished with a 45-25 rebounding advantage that included 19-5 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. That helped offset 35% shooting to secure the team's fifth win against an opponent ranked 15th or better in the AP Top 25 this season.
Up next
South Carolina: The Gamecocks continue their demanding nonconference schedule by hosting third-ranked and reigning national champion Stanford on Tuesday.
Duke: The Blue Devils visit Miami on Sunday in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.
Thursday games
SC State at Carver College, 7 p.m.
Claflin at Elizabeth City State, 7:30 p.m.
