COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Seedings for SCSU, Clemson, Carolina in conference tournaments

Bulldogs seeded 5th

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are seeded fifth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament that begins Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Bulldogs (15-15) will take on fourth-seeded Morgan State at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The S.C. State women are seeded sixth and face No. 3 Morgan State at 2 p.m. Thursday.

MEAC tournament

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 -- QUARTERFINALS (All games on ESPN+)

Game 1 (W): No. 1 Howard vs. No. 8 Delaware State, 12 p.m.

Game 2 (W): No. 2 Norfolk State vs. No. 7 North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.*

Game 3 (M): No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 8 Delaware State, 6 p.m.

Game 4 (M): No. 2 Howard vs. No. 7 Coppin State, 8 p.m.*

Thursday, March 10, 2022 -- QUARTERFINALS (All games on ESPN+)

Game 5 (W): No. 4 Coppin State vs. No. 5 Maryland Eastern Shore, 12 p.m.

Game 6 (W): No. 3 Morgan State vs. No. 6 South Carolina State, 2 p.m.*

Game 7 (M): No. 4 Morgan State vs. No. 5 South Carolina State, 6 p.m.

Game 8 (M): No. 3 North Carolina Central vs. No. 6 Maryland Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.*

Friday, March 11, 2022 -- SEMIFINALS (All games on ESPN+)

Game 9 (W): Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 5, 12 p.m.

Game 10 (W): Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m.*

Game 11 (M): Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m.

Game 12 (M): Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m.*

Saturday, March 12, 2022 -- CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Game 13 (M): Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (live on ESPN2)

Game 14 (W): Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m.* (live on ESPN+ / re-air Sunday, March 13, 8 a.m. on ESPNU)

Clemson 10th in ACC

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2022 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 8-12) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Clemson is seeded 10th and will open play Tuesday vs. No. 15 NC State.

The 69th annual tournament starts Tuesday with a trio of games. No. 12 seed Pitt (11-20, 6-14) faces No. 13 Boston College (11-19, 6-14) in the opener at 2 p.m. No. 10 Clemson (16-15, 8-12) plays No. 15 NC State (11-20, 4-16) at 4:30 p.m.

After capturing its first outright ACC regular-season championship since the 2005-06 season, Duke (26-5, 16-4 ACC) earned the top seed in the field as well as a double bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. No. 2 Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5), No. 3 North Carolina (23-8, 15-5) and No. 4 Miami (22-9, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open postseason action on Thursday.

No. 8 seed Florida State (17-13, 10-10) plays No. 9 Syracuse (15-16, 9-11) at noon Wednesday to kick off the second round. No. 5 seed Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7) battles the winner of the Pitt-Boston College contest at 2:30 p.m. In the second session, No. 7 Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9) plays the winner of the Clemson-NC State game at 7 p.m., while No. 6 Virginia (18-12, 12-8) takes on the Louisville-Georgia Tech winner at 9:30 p.m.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

Carolina seeded 7th in SEC

Following Saturday’s games, the SEC announced its bracket for the men's tournament beginning on Wednesday, March 9.

With Auburn’s (27-4, 15-3) win over South Carolina, the Tigers clinched the SEC top seed and earned a two-round bye. Tennessee (23-7, 14-4), Kentucky (25-6, 14-4) and Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) hold the next three seeds and two-round byes, respectively.

Seventh-seeded South Carolina gets a first-round bye and plays No. 10 Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Thursday on the SEC Network.

The tournament opens Wednesday at 6 p.m. with No. 12 Missouri facing No. 13 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. and No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia at 8 p.m.

The semifinals are Saturday with the title game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

No. 3 NC State wins ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Third-ranked North Carolina State completed its chase to a third straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship Sunday, ending Miami's upset-filled run in a 60-47 victory.

Elissa Cunane had 17 points and eight rebounds despite exiting the game for a stretch in the second half with an apparent left-ankle injury for the top-seeded Wolfpack (29-3). She returned to grind through the final minutes and was named the tournament's most valuable player for a second straight year.

N.C. State shot just 35% but took control with a 17-4 run with Miami's offense unable to much of anything, a burst that stretched an eight-point margin to 54-33 on consecutive 3-pointers by Diamond Johnson to end the third quarter and start the fourth.

N.C. State kept that margin at double figures the rest of the way, never letting Miami repeat its improbable quarterfinal comeback win against No. 4 Louisville.

