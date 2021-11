COLLEGE BASKETBALL: S.C. State gets first hoops win

Rakeim Gary came off the bench to score 17 points to lift South Carolina State to a 67-53 win over NAIA-level St. Andrews Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Also off the bench, Latavian Lawrence had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina State (1-5). Deaquan Williams added nine rebounds and Omer Croskey grabbed 10 rebounds.

Cameron Jones, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest led the Bulldogs, finished 1-for-7 shooting.

Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights, Xzavier McFadden scored 16 and Seth Smith grabbed seven rebounds.

Clemson beats Temple 75-48

CHARLESTON (AP) — Nick Honor scored 19 points on a perfect shooting night and Clemson pulled away with a big surge surrounding halftime to defeat Temple 75-48 in the Charleston Classic on Thursday.

The Tigers (4-0) earned a date with No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Friday.

Clemson was up two with less than five minutes to go in the first half but closed on a 10-0 run. Ian Schieffelin opened it with a 3-pointer, Hunter Tyson closed with a 3 and David Collins scored the four points in the middle.

Collins and Honor scored the first two buckets of the second half in less than two minutes. Later Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes and Honor hit consecutive triples for a 53-30 lead.

Clemson ended up 11 of 21 behind the arc and shot 54.5% overall. Honor was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3s and made his only free throw. PJ Hall scored 13 points and Tyson 10.

Tai Strickland scored 16 points and Damian Dunn 13 for the Owls (1-2), who will play Boise State on Friday.

Temple only went 4 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 36% overall.

Clemson won the 2008 Charleston Classic and to get there, the Tigers would have to beat the Bonnies, which would be their 100th against a ranked team.

Carolina holds off UAB, 66-63

COLUMBIA (AP) — Devin Carter hit two free throws with two seconds left and South Carolina held off UAB to earn a 66-63 win Thursday night, handing the Blazers their first loss in four games.

James Reese V hit a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left to put the Gamecocks in front by five, 62-57, but UAB battled back behind two free throws from Michael Ertel and two more from Jordan Walker with 1:02 left. Walker missed a layup with :06 left and Carter drew the foul and made both free throws to make it 64-61. Walker hit two free throws to make it a one-point game, 64-63, and Carter drew the foul on the inbounds pass and closed the game out at the line.

Erik Stevenson finished with 15 points to lead South Carolina (3-1) but fouled out with 1:44 left. Reese added 14 points, Wildens Leveque 13 and Carter contributed 12 points off the bench, hitting 6 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Walker paced UAB with 15 points, dished three assists and collected four steals. Quan Jackson and Ertel each added 12 points.

St. Thomas 65, S.C. State (W) 50

