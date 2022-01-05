COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gardner leads Virginia over Clemson

Gardner leads Virginia over Clemson

CLEMSON (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina.

The Cavaliers closed on a 19-8 run. Gardner made six free throws during the stretch.

Gardner shot 7 for 11 and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Armaan Franklin added 13 points for Virginia (9-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 54% (25 of 46) and made 21 of its 24 (87.5%) free throws.

Hunter Tyson scored 15 points to lead Clemson (9-5, 1-2), which ended a four-game win streak. David Collins added 14 points, PJ Hall 13 points and Nick Honor 11.

Virginia led by eight with 4:33 remaining in the first half before Clemson closed on an 11-2 run for a 37-36 halftime advantage. There were seven ties and five lead changes in the second half before the Cavaliers took the lead for good with 6:51 to go.

Virginia concludes a three-game road swing at North Carolina on Saturday.

Clemson plays at North Carolina State on Saturday.

Staley: Players to miss LSU game

COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley acknowledged Wednesday that her top-ranked team will be missing some players when the Gamecock face No. 13 LSU, though that was about she said about the situation.

"We've got a few people out, how about that?" Staley said Wednesday.

Staley did not say who won't play in the Southeastern Conference matchup between national championship coaches in Staley and Kim Mulkey, who is in her first season with the Tigers (14-1, 2-0).

South Carolina played short-handed Sunday against Mississippi State.

Gamecocks reserves LeLe Grissett, Saniya Rivers, Laeticia Amihere and Olivia Thompson were in virus protocols and sat out of the 80-68 win over Mississippi State.

Pressed about the absences, Staley said, LSU has "one more day to prep for us and I'm hoping they're prepping for all 15 (players) who are eligible."

ACC women schedule changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced changes to its women’s basketball schedule, including postponements, rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.

The Clemson-Florida State, Georgia Tech-Duke and Virginia-Virginia Tech women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, have been postponed.

Florida State, Georgia Tech and Virginia are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

As a result of the postponement, the Pitt at Louisville game on Thursday, Jan. 6, will now air live on ACC Network at 6 p.m.

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the league also announced rescheduled games from postponements earlier in the season.

Florida State will travel to Clemson on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for a 6 p.m. tipoff on ACCNX, and the Clemson-at-Florida State game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. on RSN. The Miami-Boston College game on Sunday, Jan. 23, will now start at noon on RSN.

Thursday games

Virginia Union at Claflin (W), 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina (W) at LSU, 8 p.m.

Clemson (W) at Florida State, 6 p.m.

