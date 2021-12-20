COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson women fall to No. 21 LSU

Clemson women fall to No. 21 LSU

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Clemson women’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought game 70-56 to the No. 21 Louisiana State University Tigers on Monday night at the Student Life Center on the campus of Keiser University on the opening day of the West Palm Beach Invitational.

The score doesn’t tell the game’s whole story as the Tigers dropped to 6-5 on the season while the LSU Tigers improved to 10-1 with the win.

Clemson used an 8-3 run that spanned the end of the third quarter into the fourth quarter to get within six points, but LSU would go on a run of their own to put the game out of reach.

Delicia Washington recorded her third double-double of the season with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Kiara Lewis guided Clemson with 13 points, while Daisha Bradford added nine points going 3-for-4 from the floor.

Clemson made 3-of-8 three-pointers and 11-of-14 free throws. The Tigers’ defense forced 17 turnovers by LSU and scored 14 points off those turnovers.

Tigers got off to a slow start but found themselves only down 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. Clemson would go on a 15-3 run to take a 20-17 lead in the second quarter over LSU. The two teams would trade baskets and go into the half tied at 28-28.

Washington led the Tigers in the first half with eight points and grabbed all 10 of her rebounds in the first half.

Tigers will close out the 2021 West Palm Beach Invitational on Tuesday, Dec. 21, when they face the Dayton Flyers at 3:30 p.m. That game can be seen live on FloHoops.

Madlock scores 18 to carry SC State past The Citadel 74-57

CHARLESTON (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock registered 18 points and eight rebounds as South Carolina State beat The Citadel 74-57 on Monday night.

Cameron Jones had 11 points for South Carolina State (6-8). Jemel Davis added 11 points and three blocks. Deaquan Williams had seven rebounds.

Hayden Brown had 26 points and 14 rebounds for The Citadel (6-4). Stephen Clark added three blocks. Tyler Moffe had six assists.

South Carolina State evened the season series against The Citadel. The Citadel defeated South Carolina State 91-79 on Nov. 28.

Tuesday games

SC State at Charleston Southern, 5 p.m.

Stanford at South Carolina (W), 7 p.m.

