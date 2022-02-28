COLLEGE BASEBALL: Tuesday games for Carolina, Clemson

South Carolina and Clemson baseball are heading toward their annual three-game baseball series this weekend.

The series starts at Founders Park on Friday at 7 p.m., moves to Segra Park in Columbia on Saturday at 4 and ends at Clemson on Sunday at 3.

Before the weekend, South Carolina travels to Charlotte to face Appalachian State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Clemson closes out an eight-game home stand with a Tuesday game vs. USC Upstate at 4 p.m.

South Carolina and Clemson are coming off series sweeps over the weekend.

Texas on top

Texas remains No. 1 in the Baseball America Top 25 after sweeping Alabama to stay perfect on the year.

The Longhorns flexed their muscles on the mound this weekend, holding the Crimson Tide to just one run. Texas has already thrown four shutouts this season.

Stanford rises to No. 2 after sweeping through the Round Rock Classic and holding its four opponents this past week to just one run. Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Virginia again round out the top five.

