CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers vs. Dawgs in Charlotte to open '21 season

CLEMSON — Clemson, Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Tuesday that the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will play in a neutral-site contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.,on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

The contest will be part of a 2021 rivalry series being hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation, including a neutral-site contest between Appalachian State and East Carolina.

The addition of the neutral-site game represents the sixth scheduled meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 14 seasons. In addition to the game in Charlotte, the two programs will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals also recently announced two home-and-home series that will feature games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.

The teams most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, with each school defending its home turf in a pair of top-20 matchups. The programs met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87, playing one another every year with the exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons.