CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers lead with eight on Preseason All-ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Six-time defending champion Clemson leads all schools with eight players on the 27-member 2021 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team announced Tuesday, while North Carolina junior quarterback Sam Howell was chosen the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

Preseason honors were determined by a vote of 147 media members, including several who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Six of Clemson’s preseason All-ACC selections came on the defensive side. The Tigers led the conference in total defense last season (326.8 total yards per game) and were second in scoring defense (20.2 points per contest).

North Carolina’s Howell has thrown 68 career touchdown passes, the most through a sophomore season in ACC history and tied for the UNC school record. The Indian Trail, North Carolina, native led the ACC and ranked sixth nationally with 30 touchdown passes in 2020, while also topping the league with 3,586 passing yards, the fourth most in the nation.