Clemson, Carolina players get conference recognition

Clemson and South Carolina players on Monday received conference honors for their performances in Saturday wins.

ACC

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that offensive tackle Jordan McFadden (Offensive Lineman of the Week), running back Kobe Pace (Running Back of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Co-Rookie of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their play in Clemson’s 48-27 win against CFP No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday.

McFadden graded out at 92% with three knockdowns against Wake Forest, according to Clemson’s coaching staff.

Pace rushed for a career-high 191 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

Shipley recorded 112 rushing yards on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.

SEC

Jovaughn Gwyn and Trai Jones have been recognized by the Southeastern Conference for their performances in South Carolina's 21-17 win over Auburn. Gwyn was selected as the co-Offensive Player of the Week, while Jones was honored as the Freshman of the Week.

Gwyn, a 6-3, 300-pound right guard from Charlotte, N.C., graded out at 92%. The redshirt junior recorded three knockdown blocks.

Jones, an offensive lineman by trade, has been used this season as a blocking fullback. In Saturday's win, the 6-3, 305-pound redshirt freshman from Abbeville, caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Jason Brown in the final minute of the first half, sending the teams into the locker room in a 14-14 tie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0