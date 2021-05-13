CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers travel to No. 10 Florida State

• Clemson is 18-1 when outhitting the opponent in the 2021 season.

• Clemson is 12-2 when committing exactly one error in 2021.

Taking one for the team

• Clemson has an on-base percentage 107 points higher than its batting average thanks in large part to its 65 hit-by-pitches in 2021.

• Clemson is averaging 1.48 hit-by-pitches per game in 2021.

• The school record for hit-by-pitches (72) and hit-by-pitches per game (1.13) were both set by the 2016 team.

• At least one Tiger has been hit-by-pitch in each of the last 12 games, including nine of those games with multiple hit-by-pitches.

• Kier Meredith (14) and Bryce Teodosio (12) are the team leaders in hit-by-pitches. Meredith's total is tied for sixth most in Tiger history.

• Khalil Greene owns the Clemson record for hit-by-pitches in a season with 21 in 2001.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0