 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers travel to No. 10 Florida State
0 comments
CLEMSON BASEBALL

CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers travel to No. 10 Florida State

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON -- Clemson travels to the Sunshine State to play No. 10 Florida State in a three-game series this weekend.

Series setup

• Who - Clemson (23-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Florida State (26-18, 17-13 ACC)

• Best Ranking - CU - NR; FSU - No. 10 Perfect Game

• When - Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Tallahassee, Fla. (Dick Howser Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) - Danny Graves, Mark Neely

• Video Announcers (Saturday) - Chip Baker, Shawn Davison, Trevor DeGroot

• Video Announcers (Sunday) - Chip Baker, Shawn Davison

• Listen (Radio) - WCCP (105.5 FM)

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

Series history

• Overall Record - Florida State leads 79-69-1 (1958-19)

• Record at Florida State - Florida State leads 42-20-1 (1962-19)

Starting pitchers

• Friday - RHP Mack Anglin (CU) vs. LHP Bryce Hubbart (FSU)

• Saturday - LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Conor Grady (FSU)

• Sunday - TBA (CU) vs. TBA (FSU)

Clemson overview

• Clemson, who has a 5-12 road record, defeated No. 16 South Carolina 7-2 at home on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .424 slugging percentage, .366 on-base percentage and 33 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .967.

Florida State overview

• Florida State, who has a 16-12 home record, is led by second-year Head Coach Mike Martin Jr.

• The Seminoles split a two-game series against Florida Gulf Coast. They are hitting .241 and have a 3.23 ERA and .970 fielding percentage.

• Matheu Nelson is hitting .325 with 20 homers, 12 doubles and 58 RBIs, while Elijah Cabell is hitting .291 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

Quick hits

• Clemson is 12-3 against ACC Atlantic Division teams in 2021.

• Clemson is 18-1 when outhitting the opponent in the 2021 season.

• Clemson is 12-2 when committing exactly one error in 2021.

Taking one for the team

• Clemson has an on-base percentage 107 points higher than its batting average thanks in large part to its 65 hit-by-pitches in 2021.

• Clemson is averaging 1.48 hit-by-pitches per game in 2021.

• The school record for hit-by-pitches (72) and hit-by-pitches per game (1.13) were both set by the 2016 team.

• At least one Tiger has been hit-by-pitch in each of the last 12 games, including nine of those games with multiple hit-by-pitches.

• Kier Meredith (14) and Bryce Teodosio (12) are the team leaders in hit-by-pitches. Meredith's total is tied for sixth most in Tiger history.

• Khalil Greene owns the Clemson record for hit-by-pitches in a season with 21 in 2001.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News