CLEMSON BASEBALL: Tigers blank Flames

CLEMSON -- Clemson downed Liberty 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, winning their second straight game to start the season.

Davis Sharpe had a strong debut to the season, going five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, while striking out six, and walking one. It was exactly the type of start the coaching staff wanted to see after Tiger pitchers struggled with control in the opener.

“I went up there and had horrendous warmup pitches but got a first pitch strike and when I realized I had a feel it was game over,” Sharpe said. “When I have a feel for my pitches, I don’t think the best team in the country can hit me.”

The game remained scoreless until the fifth, when Kier Meredith laced a single to center, scoring Mac Starbuck. It was Meredith's second hit of the game, as he finished 2-4, with the lone RBI of the game.

Nick Clayton earned the save, the first of his career, going the final two innings. He allowed one hit, one walk, and struck out two.

Play of the game: Freshman Nick Clayton striking out Brady Gulakowski with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the eighth. One of the bigger moments of the game and the young freshman came through.