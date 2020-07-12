Claflin receives grant to support women entrepreneurs in U.S. and India

Claflin researchers say they are looking forward to working with small business owners in India and South Carolina to enhance their business and management skills. According to Grewal, they are exploring the possibility of establishing training programs for small family-based businesses owned by women in Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, Barnwell, and Hampton counties.

"We are especially excited about the potential for local public and private economic development," said Grewal. "This project is an opportunity for community-based organizations to develop family-based capacity building and training programs for women-owned small and micro enterprises."

In South Carolina, the researchers will target women entrepreneurs in food catering, bakeries, quilt and jewelry makers, seamstress, residential cleaning and other small family-owned businesses for their program. Wong said that many of these women-owned businesses are home-based enterprises. They often rely on and employ family members.

"The pattern is very similar to the women who will receive support from this project in India," she said. "The training offered through the grant is expected to provide tangible impacts on job creation and entrepreneurship. The project will also expand academic research on entrepreneurship among faculty and students in both institutions."