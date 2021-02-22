CLAFLIN BASKETBALL: CIAA virtual tournament starts Tuesday

The virtual experience, hosted by comedians B. Simone, Darren Brand, and Burpie, will also offer a collection of new events, including an Old School/New School DJ Battle presented by Sprite and the CIAA Esports Tournament presented by Bayer Pharmaceuticals. These events, along with performances by national recording artists and celebrity appearances, will celebrate the legacy and tradition of the CIAA and its member institutions while highlighting the nostalgia and cultural significance of the CIAA Tournament.

“We are thrilled to be able to create this virtual tournament week experience, which will be one of a kind for an NCAA athletic conference at any level, to engage our fans, alumni, students, member institutions, and partners,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “Despite no in-person activity or games being played, this is a great opportunity to expand our reach beyond the 150,000+ fans that annually convene in our host city during tournament week and expose new audiences to the legacy and rich tradition of this conference while introducing the many elements that embody the CIAA Tournament experience and highlighting the cultural impact it has on our community as a whole.”