Claflin Athletics stuffs the van

The Claflin University Department of Athletics in conjunction with Claflin University Career Development and Davis Toyota of Orangeburg held a Stuff the Van event.

The event, which was part of the school's Black History Month Celebration, was held Tuesday-Friday, Feb. 9-11 on the Claflin campus.

In total, 10,987 items were collected over the three days. All donations benefited the Orangeburg County School District Filling Station, which is designed to meet the need of food insecurity for all school-aged children in the district.

“We appreciate the support and participation of everyone who contributed to the success of the Stuff the Van Event," said Tony O'Neal, Claflin director of athletics. “Because of the donations provided by the entire Claflin University community, we were able to donate not one, but two vans packed with items for the Filling Station.”

As a component of Stuff the Van, a competition was held between the athletic teams to see which team could donate the most items for bragging rights within the department.

The women’s volleyball team was victorious and earned the bragging rights, collecting more than 4,000 items. The Lady Panthers volleyball head coach Chymaine Guinyard brought the donation initiative to the department.