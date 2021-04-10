City, SCSU hosting MEAC Softball Round-Up

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Softball Round-Up will be played April 16-18 at the Orangeburg Recreation Park.
Softball teams from the MEAC including Florida A&M, Delaware State, Howard, North Carolina Central, Coppin State, Morgan State, North Carolina A&T State and Norfolk State join South Carolina State University in the round-up.
Games begin at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The City of Orangeburg and SCSU are hosting the event.
“With additional teams from the MEAC conference and their families attending from all over the country, we’ll bring more guests to hotels, have people dining in our restaurants, and they’ll be shopping in our small town," SCSU’s women’s softball Coach Tatjana Matthews said.
Superintendent of Recreation for the City of Orangeburg Shawn Taylor said the round-up will be a nice way to showcase the city's new recreation park.
“We are very excited to be hosting the MEAC round-up and partnering with the South Carolina State Bulldogs to highlight this sports complex," Taylor said. "Having a facility centrally located where teams can come to compete puts our Garden City on the map for regional and all levels of play which can jumpstart sports tourism in the City of Orangeburg.”
Daily tickets are $10 each or a weekend pass is available for $25 for all three days.
They can be purchased in advance online at orangeburgparks.com under the registration tab or on-site at the ticket booth.
Orangeburg Recreation Park’s concession stand will be open during play serving hot food, snacks, and a variety of cool beverages.
The City of Orangeburg’s standard COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced.
Attendees will be asked to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth.
Social distancing should be practiced with those not living in the same household, meaning sitting six feet apart from others outside of family members
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or lawn blankets as bleachers are not available due to social distancing. Sanitizing stations will be located around the complex, including each press box and concession stand.
Orangeburg Recreation Park is located at 224 Magnolia Village Parkway across from Lowe’s on the North Road/Hwy 178.
For more information about the MEAC softball round-up, please call the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department at 803-533-6020.