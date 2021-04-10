City, SCSU hosting MEAC Softball Round-Up

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Softball Round-Up will be played April 16-18 at the Orangeburg Recreation Park.

Softball teams from the MEAC including Florida A&M, Delaware State, Howard, North Carolina Central, Coppin State, Morgan State, North Carolina A&T State and Norfolk State join South Carolina State University in the round-up.

Games begin at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The City of Orangeburg and SCSU are hosting the event.

“With additional teams from the MEAC conference and their families attending from all over the country, we’ll bring more guests to hotels, have people dining in our restaurants, and they’ll be shopping in our small town," SCSU’s women’s softball Coach Tatjana Matthews said.

Superintendent of Recreation for the City of Orangeburg Shawn Taylor said the round-up will be a nice way to showcase the city's new recreation park.