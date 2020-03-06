CAROLINA WOMEN:

COLUMBIA — It's great having young talent. It's even nicer, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says, when you've got some experience to lead the way, too.

Gamecock seniors Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris combined for 31 points as their younger teammates struggled a bit in their postseason debut to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 24th straight win, beating Georgia 89-56 to start the SEC Tournament on Friday.

Herbert Harrigan had 16 points and Harris 15. Both were on the South Carolina's NCAA Tournament winners in 2017 and are looking to lead the young Gamecocks to more titles this season.

Much has been made this season about the Gamecocks freshmen starters of Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal. But Herbert Harrigan and Harris have been the guiding forces behind South Carolina's season so far.

"They have experience at winning (tournaments), they have the experience at exiting it early," Staley said. "This year, they are leading our basketball team in wanting to win it."

The Gamecocks (30-1), the regular-season champs and tournament's top seed, reached the 30-win mark for fourth time in the past six seasons and beat the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (17-14) for the 12th straight game.